Trevor Lawrence Thanks Jaguars Fans, Donates to Jacksonville Charities: ‘We Hope To Be a Part of Your Community Soon’

What started with a toaster and a joke has ended with thousands of dollars for charity, a 'thank you' to Jaguars fans, and a confirmation of what every person in the Jaguar fan base has known for months but so badly wanted to hear from the horse's, or in this case the quarterback's, mouth.

After legions of Jaguars fans took to social media over the past week to comb through Lawrence's wedding registry so that he and Marissa, his wife, could be gifted a top of the market toaster, enough money came in through donations to gift over thousands of dollars to charities of Lawrence's choice.

Now, Lawrence has thanked his soon-to-be city, made a large charitable donation of his own, and made an unprecedented acknowledgment to a franchise and fan base that has yet to officially draft him.

"Thank you @Jaguars fans. We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice! In addition to the donations, Marissa and I will also be donating $20K to charities in Jacksonville," Lawrence tweeter on Sunday.

"Thanks again, we hope to be a part of your community soon."

Lawrence as the No. 1 overall pick isn't surprising considering he has been anointed as a future top pick since his freshman season. It also isn't surprising to see that he and the Jaguars are already a done deal -- the entire NFL has known for months the Jaguars would be taking Lawrence on April 29.

With that said, it is always a bit eye-opening to see anyone involved with the Jaguars or Lawrence openly acknowledge the other party. For Lawrence's part, this was him confirming to Jaguars fans everywhere that not only will he be the pick in a week, but he is excited to be landing in Jacksonville. In the world of the NFL where few things are guaranteed, it is a bit surreal for even outside observers to see Lawrence make it official with a tweet.

New Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has also done his part to leave little doubt. Meyer was not only instrumental in the planning of Lawrence's pro day, but he stood just yards away from Lawrence during his entire throwing session, another surreal sight.

"I’d have to say that’s the direction we’re going. I’ll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I’m certainly not stepping out of line that that’s certainly the direction we’re headed," Meyer told King when asked if there was any mystery the Jaguars would be selecting Lawrence.



Lawrence is 34-2 as a starter, having only lost in the College Football Playoffs (as a sophomore to LSU in the Championship and as a junior to Ohio State in the semifinals).

As a freshman, Lawrence defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the National Championship. In his career, Lawrence completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards (8.9 yards per attempt, 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt) for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Lawrence is the odds-on favorite to be Jacksonville's pick at No. 1 and has been since December. Now, he has made it clear with his own voice and platform where his NFL career is set to begin -- even if it was already obvious.