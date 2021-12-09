Trevor Lawrence Uses His Voice to Weigh in on James Robinson's Role

When it comes to the usage of the Jacksonville Jaguars' best offensive player, Trevor Lawrence is doing what one would hope a team's quarterback and leader would do -- using his voice and platform.

“In my eyes, obviously I’m the one that’s out there, see all the pieces moving, I see the whole picture, bottom line is James [Robinson] is one of our best players and he has to be on the field," Lawrence said Wednesday, a show of force and authority from the normally reserved signal-caller.

Lawrence has the Jaguars' entire franchise resting on his shoulders and on Wednesday it became clear that the No. 1 overall pick understands the cache and leverage that comes with being a team's franchise quarterback. Even if wins and production have yet to follow in Lawrence's rookie season, Wednesday was a clear sign that Lawrence has become the voice and leader the Jaguars hoped, in this case going to bat for a teammate for the better of the team.

The handling of Robinson and his usage has become the biggest theme with the Jaguars over the past two weeks but especially since Sunday's 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Robinson rushed for a career-low 24 yards on just eight carries and player fewer snaps than backup running back Carlos Hyde after he fumbled on the second offensive snap of the game.

Robinson would see just six carries following his fumble, with three of those coming in the final two minutes of a 30-point blowout loss. After the game, head coach Urban Meyer declined to say Robinson was benched for fumbling the ball for the second time in two weeks, instead pointing to his heel and knee injury as a reason for his limited snaps.

This, of course, didn't add up and even led to Robinson himself speaking up on Monday, claiming he perceived the lack of playing time as a benching. Meyer addressed this with the leading rusher, but it appears more than just Meyer had a hand in the discussion surrounding Robinson's role and how to move forward. Instead, Lawrence himself spoke up.

"We addressed it and I feel like we’re in a good spot. The whole team, we’re good. Whatever may have happened, I honestly don’t know everything that went into it. I’m playing the game and stuff happens on the sideline with coaching decisions. I don’t really get into that," Lawrence said.

"But I know, and I’ve voiced my opinion, James is one of our best players and he has to be in the game. I think we’re all on the same page, so there’s no confusion there. We’re going to move forward but I know James is a hell of a player, so I want him out there.”

Lawrence stating that he voiced his opinion in the matter of Robinson's role is a firm and noteworthy move from a rookie quarterback with just 12 career starts under his belt, but it is more than understandable why his voice needed to be heard. Despite being the Jaguars' most productive offensive player, Robinson has been off the field for extended snaps in each of the last two weeks, something the struggling Jaguars' offense simply can't afford to happen.

Lawrence, who was also voted a team captain this year, has constantly been referred to as a supporting and strong teammate, and endorsements like the one he gave Robinson will only help that reputation. It will also help ensure the Jaguars keep their best players on the field, even if Robinson's production has taken a step back since his Week 8 injury.

For Lawrence, though, it is a clear sign of his development as the leader of the Jaguars as a franchise. While Meyer is the de-facto leader inside TIAA Bank Field, few inside the building have a more important voice than Lawrence. And this week, that voice said the same thing many others have said: keep Robinson on the field.

Robinson has rushed for 678 yards on 137 carries (4.9 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns this year, along with 28 catches for 209 yards (7.5 yards per catch). Robinson's eight carries for 24 yards in Week 13 was the third-fewest carries and the lowest yardage total Robinson has ever totaled in an NFL game, while Carlos Hyde rushed nine times for 24 yards, along with a two-yard touchdown.

"We’ve had three fumbles in the last 25 carries, the running backs, three fumbles. I guess I don’t worry so much about that, I always go to the why, and the why is, fundamentally, we’re not doing the same things that were early in the year," Meyer said on Wednesday about Robinson's benching and the fumbling issues. "We have a very distinct way and it’s great." If you want to go watch the Tennessee game, it’s as good as I’ve seen. It’s pad-level, we always call this clamp it, coming over the ball. We don’t do that anymore, so that stopped. I don’t worry about that other stuff.

"I go right to the film and here’s how to become one of the top five backs in the league and let’s get back to that. The great conversation was, ‘I can’t wait to get back to that.’ So, whatever else is whatever else. There’s an answer to everything; take care of the ball. That’s the game of football long after you’re gone, long before I’m gone or after I’m gone, whatever it is. I have to resay that. Long before I coached, long after I’ve coached, I’m going to stay away from that because who knows. Taking care of the football is premium.”