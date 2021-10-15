Tyson Campbell, Roy Robertson-Harris Listed as Questionable vs. Dolphins

The Jacksonville Jaguars will already be without starting linebacker Myles Jack on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Now, the Jaguars will have to wait and see if they will have two other starting defenders at their disposal, with starting cornerback Tyson Campbell and starting defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris both listed as questionable.

Campbell, the No. 33 overall pick in this year's draft, played a big role in the first four games of the season, starting on the outside across from Shaquill Griffin in Weeks 3 and 4 before a toe injury kept him on the sidelines last week.

"He’s working through it and he’s practicing, so we’ll see where it goes. We expect that," defensive coordinator Joe Cullen said about Campbell's availability this week.

With Campbell out, the Jaguars started second-year cornerback Chris Claybrooks on the outside, leading to the Tennessee Titans putting a bullseye on Claybrooks' back. Claybrooks has allowed 13 receptions on 14 targets this season per Pro Football Reference,

Campbell himself has had issues as well, though, giving up over 100 yards in coverage in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. While Griffin has been a solid cover man in his first year in Jacksonville, the other cornerback spots have been easy pickings for opposing quarterbacks, even Campbell.

"You saw we have struggled, Tyson [Campbell] did. But we still have great confidence that Tyson is going to be a good player," Urban Meyer said this week.

"He didn’t play last week with a toe injury that just wasn’t healed by the time game time got around. But obviously, you put your best on their best and we feel Shaq [Griffin] has hung in there pretty good, but that is a concern.”

If Campbell doesn't suit up against the Dolphins, the Jaguars will have to turn to either Claybrooks or veteran cornerback Nevin Lawson against Miami, with fourth-year cornerback Tre Herndon continuing to man the slot position against a Dolphins team that Cullen believes is deep in terms of pass-catchers, led by rookie top-10 pick Jaylen Waddle.

"Their tight end [Mike Gesicki] is big. He’s 6 foot 6 [inches] and he’s like a wide receiver, so he can stretch the field and [is] just a matchup issue there, just jump balls and all that. They have really three good running backs. They have some weapons. The wide receiver corps is really good," Cullen said.

"Oh [Jaylen] Waddle, No. 17, is dynamic, but they’re all really good players. No. 18 [Preston Williams] and No. 11 [DeVante Parker] is a heck of a player. But 17 is Waddle and he’s just elite speed," Meyer said as well.

As for Robertson-Harris, he was one of the team's major offseason additions but an ankle injury has limited him to just two games, seven tackles and one quarterback hit. With Robertson-Harris out, the Jaguars have turned to Adam Gotsis as a starter while giving Taven Byran and Jay Tufele increased reps in the meantime. Meyer said on Monday that he should return this week, but the Jaguars' interior defensive line has been a disappointment in terms of getting after the quarterback in his absence.