Updated Odds Labels Jaguars as Longshots to Win AFC South

In virtually every oddsmaker's projection for the AFC South, the AFC as a whole and simply just the NFL in general, most have the Jacksonville Jaguars pegged as a team that is on its way to a losing season. But updated odds from BetOnline show another layer to the national pessimism when it comes to the Jaguars' chances in 2019.

In updated odds tweeted by BetOnline on Sunday, the Jaguars were the only team given odds that are reflective of a last-place finish in the AFC South, meaning BetOnline thinks every team but the Jaguars has a legitimate shot to win the division.

The Indianapolis Colts were given +115 odds, the Tennessee Titans were given +185 odds and the Houston Texans, last year's divisional champs, were given +325 odds.

But the Jaguars? They were given +2000 odds, making them the definition of a longshot in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

Is this a fair assessment of the Jaguars entering 2020? In some ways perhaps, but in many other ways, it isn't. Most are down on the Jaguars due to the return of head coach Doug Marrone (22-28 record as Jacksonville's head coach) and general manager Dave Caldwell (36-76 as Jacksonville's general manager), along with the exodus of players like Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye, Jalen Ramsey, Nick Foles and potentially Yannick Ngakoue.

Recent Jaguars history also suggests the team could be in for a long season. The Jaguars are 11-21 over the last two seasons, and they have finished better than third place in the division only once since 2011. In three of the last four seasons, the Jaguars have finished in dead last in the AFC South.

But the Jaguars have also made a few strides this offseason, such as improvements to the defensive personnel, the hiring of Jay Gruden as offensive coordinator and a trio of offensive additions (Tyler Eifert, Chris Thompson, Laviska Sheanult) that could spark the team. The Jaguars are also hoping to have less distractions this season following the firing of Tom Coughlin and the drafting of a 12-player rookie class in which the Jaguars prioritized character.

“Young, smart, tough. Guys that love football. Everything that we’ve talked about, not a lot of stuff going on that’s going to distract them, a bunch of guys that are excited for their opportunity, appreciative, understand that there’s this great opportunity that they have and they need to take advantage of it," head coach Doug Marrone said following April's NFL Draft when asked about what kind of team the Jaguars will have.

"Like I said before, it’s a young team. A lot of young guys are going to be coming into our locker room and we have a pretty good foundation of young guys right now that are looking to take over and take these guys under their wing. These guys will be a great part of it. I’m excited about it, I really am. These guys want to go to work. They want to play. And then all the stuff that’s going on on the outside shouldn’t affect them at all.”

Will the Jaguars finish in last place in 2020? It is way too early to tell, but the Jaguars will simply have to win over the belief and support of most others outside of Jacksonville.

Do you agree or disagree with the Jaguars being labeled longshots? Let us know in the comments below!