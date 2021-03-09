Urban Meyer Explains Jaguars’ Decision To Tag Cam Robinson Amidst Tackle Market

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer credited a bare market at the position and the ceiling for left tackle Cam Robinson as reasons the club elected to use their franchise tag on the offensive lineman.

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer confirmed Tuesday the club will be placing the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson. Ian Rapport of NFL Network first reported the news early Tuesday. Today is the deadline for a team to place the tag on a player.

Speaking with local media Tuesday afternoon, Meyer said the decision was based on a number of factors, not the least of them being a relatively bare market in terms of the position this offseason.

“We feel that the way this free agency is moving, is that left tackle position—as always—but even more now this year from hearing from the guys who've been in an NFL, this is a tough year for that left tackle position, and we feel just what's out there, and with coaching, culture and development, Cam, Cam has a lot of talent.”

Robinson was selected No. 34 overall in the second round in 2017, the second draft pick of the Tom Coughlin front office era. He started 18 games for the Jaguars at left tackle as a rookie (three postseason).

Robinson played just two games in 2018 due to a season-ending ACL injury, but he recovered in time to play in Week 3 in the following season. Since then, Robinson has started 30-of-30 games at left tackle.

Spotrac.com list eight left tackles still available on the free agent market, with Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers topping the list. However, Williams is the only big name on the list, underscoring Meyer’s reasoning that in a year in which they’ll bring in a No. 1 overall pick and future franchise quarterback, this isn’t an offseason to experiment at the crucial position.

Offensive Line coach George Warhop, one of the few position coaches from the last regime retained by Meyer, advocated the need to hold on to Robinson according to Meyer.

“George Warhop feels very strong about his future and the development. We realized that he has a great future, his ceiling is very high. I've studied him very much I spent some time with him.”

The franchise tag allows teams to hold on to a player who would otherwise become an unrestricted free agent, typically at the end of a rookie contract. The tag means the club can elect to keep the player for on a one-year deal, not allowing other teams to sign a contract, while the player and the team work on a long-term deal.

At the time of his session with the media, Meyer said while he and Robinson had talked several times, they hadn’t yet spoken about the franchise tag. However, he expects that conversation to happen today. But as for a possible long-term deal with Cam Robinson? Urban Meyer feels for the good of the Jaguars, that could happen now that the club has their left tackle in place for 2021.

“Oh, I think so,” Meyer declared when asked if a deal over the season was possible.

“That's our intent is to have Cam Robinson play for the Jaguars for a while.”