Urban Meyer Reflects on Trading Gardner Minshew

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Myer had to say goodbye to quarterback Gardner Minshew on Saturday, as the third year passer was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. The coach and the QB came a long way in a short amount of time, and Meyer shares the message he gave Minshew as they said goodbye.

On some level, Urban Meyer knew this day was coming. He knew when he took the job as the head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars that the club had the No. 1 overall pick. He even said at the time, having that pick was “huge” as to why he took the job. He knew Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence would be that pick and he knew that meant Lawrence becoming the franchise quarterback for this belabored club.

Franchise quarterbacks don’t warm the bench. The only real example in recent memory is Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs, taking a year to learn behind Alex Smith, a No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. Urban Meyer tried to get Alex Smith, his former quarterback, to do the same in Jacksonville. Smith elected to retire instead. So there was little doubt this would be Lawrence’s team, from the onset.

So, again, on some level, Urban Meyer knew this day was coming. The day he’d have to say goodbye to Gardner Minshew II. That didn’t make it any easier, as the Jags accepted a trade offer, sending Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles, getting a 2022 conditional sixth-round pick in return (which can possibly become a fifth round pick).

"That was tough, man. I was a little choked up when I saw him in that office,” admitted Meyer on Sunday, following the Jaguars 34-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the final preseason game. It was less than 24 hours after Minshew had walked out of the Jags facility for the final time.

Meyer is also the first to admit his feelings seeing Minshew leave changed over the past few months. The coach and the third year quarterback came a long way in a short time. When Meyer took the job in January, and it was already a given Lawrence would become a Jaguar, the first time NFL coach and the former sixth round pick were at odds, wanting different things for the same team.

“It didn’t start off on the best of terms because I’m not sure how much he wanted to be here. I get it. First overall pick,” Meyer reminisced. “He’s a competitive maniac, that guy. And I get it.”

Meyer’s opinion—and subsequently tone—on Minshew noticeably changed as the offseason progressed. In mid-March, more than two months after Meyer accepted the job but still five weeks out from the draft, Meyer had only his second meeting with the incumbent starter, Minshew.

“He came in yesterday; we had a good visit,” Meyer said on March 19. “That’s the second time I spent time with him. This is all kind of new to me. I’m used to spending about five, six hours a day with our quarterback…you can’t do that in the NFL. There’s a lot of anticipation about the first pick. I understand there’s a lot of conversation out there, but there’s been no [trade] decisions made. Gardner’s done some very good things here in Jacksonville and he’s a competitive maniac, which I really appreciate that about him.”

The beginning of June, as OTA’s were wrapping up, Meyer’s assessment of Minshew was short and to the point.

“Yeah, he’s done a nice job. He’s one of the leaders on offense, his greatest quality is competitive sport.”

By the middle of August, as Meyer was questioned for continuing a quarterback competition that was already won, he staunchly defended Gardner Minshew and his place in the battle.

“He’s earned my respect. I love that guy. He’s a warrior competitor, he’s a fighter. I told him that. I just have great respect for Minshew. He brings it every day now, every day.”

Minshew’s presence was seen as a foil to Trevor Lawrence’s, and in some ways it was. But Lawrence looks back over the past four months with knowing but appreciated for Minshew.

“Me and Gardner had a really good relationship,” Lawrence said on Sunday after the trade. “He’s always treated me really well since I’ve gotten here. Helped me as much as he could. We just had a really transparent relationship. We would talk about things and I will always be rooting for him. He’s a great player, super smart. I’ve learned a ton from him.

“I know wherever he goes, he is going to make the most of his opportunities. I am excited to watch him. I am going to miss him. He is a really great teammate. I am excited for him, excited for him to get an opportunity.”

While Minshew did provide a competitive atmosphere to the training camp alongside Lawrence, it was hard to miss what the rookie passer brought to the offense. Minshew wasn’t able to find rhythm in the two preseason games in which he appeared either, making it easier for the Jaguars to justify keeping CJ Beathard, while letting Minshew’s past tape set his trade value.

On Sunday, in the win over the Cowboys, all three quarterbacks now on the roster (Lawrence, Beathard and Jake Luton) threw at least 10 passes. Lawrence left with two touchdowns and Luton with one. Beathard scored in the previous two games.

“Boy, Jake did good,” Meyer said in Dallas. “He got us out of some bad situations. I thought he did really well. C.J. Beathard has played really well. I think he got dinged a little bit. He’s fine. If three will be on the roster if that’s what you’re asking, [Luton is] certainly in the mix.”

As such, the move made sense. The Jaguars have their quarterback of the future and feel comfortable with a competent backup. Minshew’s experience as a starter through his first two years—and the cult following he creates thanks to his “magic”—would make him understandably unsatisfied with a quarterback room he wouldn’t have a chance to win back.

So yes, on some level, Urban Meyer knew this day was coming, that if Lawrence was even a fraction of who they thought he was, this was inevitable. Nevertheless, it’s bittersweet.

Says Meyer of his final message to Gardner Minshew before he left the Jacksonville Jaguars, “I told him for the rest of his life, count me as a big fan because he’s what you want. He’s a warrior.”