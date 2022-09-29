Week 4 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Takes a Jump After Blowout of Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in football the last two weeks, leading to the former No. 1 pick rising in quarterback rankings.

In this week's quarterback check-in, it is clear the word is out on Lawrence and his development in 2022. After three starts, Lawrence is completing 69.4% of his passes for 772 yards (7.0 yards per attempt) with six touchdowns and one interception, giving him a quarterback rating of 103.1 -- highlighted by a 38-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

Lawrence threw for 262 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 115.5 QB rating on 28-of-39 passing (71.8%). The three-touchdown day was the second three-touchdown performance of Lawrence's career and his first since his Week 1 debut in 2021 against the Houston Texans.

But where does that place Lawrence in this week's QB Index from NFL.com? Lawrence enters Week 3 ranked 14th, six spots higher than the No. 20 spot he was at following the Week 2 win vs. the Colts.

"Lawrence is on the rise. You can feel Doug Pederson's effect on the second-year starter, riding a 5:0 touchdown-to-pick ratio over the past two games after ripping through the Chargers for three scores on Sunday," NFL.com wrote.

"Lawrence's too-frequent misfires and overthrows of yesterday are gradually being replaced with accurate rips, triggering a 76.8 completion percentage and 120.3 passer rating since Week 2. Armed with a powerful James Robinson-led ground game and a nasty defense, Lawrence and friends have the juice to steal the AFC South title."

Lawrence was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week thanks to his efforts against the Chargers. His rise in rankings and recent accolades suggest the NFL world has finally come back around to Lawrence as one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL today.

"It just shows that he is progressing, number one. I think the guys around him are playing extremely well, the offensive line and really everybody on offense," Doug Pederson said this week.

"It’s part of the progression of our offense and the steps that we need to to be a great offense in this league. We’re not there yet, but it’s a step in the right direction. He understands, too, that he can’t get that type of recognition without the guys around him.”

"I think we have things that we know we’re good at, things that we like to do, but it’s always evolving," Lawrence said.

"I think that’s what good teams have to do, is each week your game plan is not going to be the same. It’s a lot based on who you’re playing, and obviously you have to find ways to do what you do and the things that you do well, but at the end of the day, you have to scheme to your opponent, and I think our staff has done a great job of that, and as players, we’ve done a good job executing it and really just staying on schedule, especially the last two weeks. I think that’s the biggest difference between week one and weeks two and three.”