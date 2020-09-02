SI.com
Dede Westbrook, 3 Other Jaguars Return to Practice in Limited Capacity on Wednesday

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars got a little bit closer to full strength ahead of their Week 1 game vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 13 as four players returned to practice in a limited capacity. 

Each of the following players practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, the Jaguars announced: 

Linebacker Dakota Allen (hip)

Tight end James O'Shaughnessy (knee) 

Wide receiver Michael Walker (knee) 

Wide receiver Dede Westbrook (shoulder)

Allen had missed the last several practices due to a hip injury, including Saturday's scrimmage. He was fighting for a role as a backup weak side linebacker before his injury. Michael Walker also missed Tuesday's practice with a knee injury before returning in limited action on Wednesday. 

O'Shaughnessy returned on Wednesday after a scheduled day off on Tuesday. O'Shaughnessy sustained a season-ending ACL injury in Week 5 last season and opened up training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but he has remained available throughout the majority of training camp.

Westbrook had missed over a week of practices with a shoulder bruise, but head coach Doug Marrone said on Aug. 24 that it wasn't an injury that would require surgery. Westbrook was the team's primary slot receiver last season, catching 66 passes for 660 yards and three touchdowns last season. 

Among the names who didn't practice for the Jaguars on Tuesday who the team did not announce as limited participants on Wednesday are running back running back Ryquell Armstead (illness, not COVID-related), center Brandon Linder (shoulder), defensive tackle Taven Bryan (knee bruise), defensive lineman Josh Mauro (hamstring) and linebacker Quincy Williams (core). 

All things considered, the Jaguars are heading into 2020 with a mostly healthy roster sans tight end Josh Oliver, who was placed on injured reserve in August due to a bone fracture in his foot, ending his second season. Bryan and Linder are the most important players who have been on recent injury reports, but head coach Doug Marrone said on Saturday that Linder could have played if there was a game, so it should be expected for him to be available in Week 1.

