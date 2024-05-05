What Did Anonymous Executives Say About the Jaguars' 2024 Draft?
The Jacksonville Jaguars formed a potentially franchise-altering draft class last week. Now, the next few years will be about whether it is in positive fashion or not.
The Jaguars' critical draft class is as follows:
- 1st round, No. 23: LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr.
- 2nd round, No. 48: LSU DL Maason Smith
- 3rd round, No. 96: FSU CB Jarrian Jones
- 4th round, No. 114: Missouri OL Javon Foster
- 4th round, No. 116: LSU DL Jordan Jefferson
- 5th round, No. 153: Ole Miss CB Deantre Prince
- 5th round, No. 167: Texas RB Keilan Robinson
- 6th round, No. 212: Arkansas K Cam Little
- 7th round, No. 236: Texas Tech EDGE Myles Cole
The Jaguars' class to this point has been mostly panned in the media, with most analysts knocking the Jaguars for going against the consensus board on seven of their first eight picks. Only Thomas Jr. and Cole were value picks according to the consensus board, which has led to many national analysts having a negative outlook on the Jaguars' class.
But what about those in the NFL? How do scouts and general managers and everyone in between feel about the Jaguars' nine-player class?
Luckily, The Athletic's Mike Sando asked that exact question and got his answers. As expected, most of the commentary revolves around the Brian Thomas Jr. selection, as well as the Jaguars' Day 2 selections of Maason Smith and Jarrian Jones.
“Thomas can be that guy in two years,” an exec said. “I don’t think he’s going to be required to be that right away. They’ve got some guys," Sando wrote.
“There is going to have to be some development with him,” another exec said of Thomas. “He is not walking in there and transforming what they do. He has the physical traits to develop. Does he have the other stuff? That remains to be seen," Sando continued.
In short, those around the NFL see the massive upside in Thomas Jr, but it might be a lesson in counting your chickens before they hatch if people project him as a No. 1 target in 2024. He has the talent to get there, but the Jaguars have veteran receivers like Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis on the roster for a reason.
As for the Smith and Jones' selections, the Jaguars got mixed revie
“Smith is a traits guy, and maybe you hit on him, maybe he is just kind of average,” an exec said, “but I don’t think he will be a bust. He’s tall, he plays with high pad level, but he’s big, he’s long, he’s in that mold of a DeForest Buckner, but he doesn’t have that kind of twitch," Sando said.
“I think (third-round pick) Jarrian Jones is someone who we could look back on and wonder why he was available that long,” another exec said. “He is a good, good player. Tough, tackles well, covers well, can play in the nickel, can play outside," Sando continued.