JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Roundtable Discussion: What Does the JaguarReport Staff Think of the Jaguars Hiring Jay Gruden?

TrevanPixley

The Jacksonville Jaguars concluded its offensive coordinator search on Wednesday, signing former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. Gruden spent six years as the head coach of the Redskins, piling up a total win-loss record of 35-49, which included one playoff appearance in 2015. 

2015 was Gruden's only season with a winning record as a head coach at 9-7, and the former Cincinnati offensive coordinator got relieved from his head coaching duties after starting the season 0-5 with Washington in 2019. As a head coach, his offense has a median ranking of 18 during his five full-year stint in the nation’s capital, though his offenses with the Bengals fared much better. 

All the reporters on JaguarReport had a round table discussion to go over our thoughts and feelings about the Gruden hiring and what it could mean moving forward.

John Shipley:

“I think Jay Gruden is a home run hire for Doug Marrone,” Shipley stated. “It is potentially the best hire Marrone has made in his entire tenure as Jaguars’ head coach, in large part because Gruden has experience with both young and veteran quarterbacks.” He added. “As long as his offenses have been healthy, they’ve been productive. I’m assuming Gardner Minshew II starts in 2020, so just looking at Minshew’s fit as a play with Gruden’s schemes it’s a nice hire,” he goes on. “Gruden loves utilizing play-action and pass-catching running backs, something Minshew-led units excelled at in 2019. Marrone can also bounce ideas off Gruden due to his past as a head coach.”

Trevan Pixley:

“The Jay Gruden signing feels like a decent move by the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Pixley said. “It came down who was considered the best available. His offense’s ranked average at best in Washington, which makes the Jaguars front office salivate at the mouth.” 

“However, Gruden has experience working with young quarterbacks, as well as veteran quarterbacks. so hopefully he can develop Minshew into a bigger star for the team and the city.

Laurie Fitzpatrick:

“Jay Gruden has a talent for managing player personnel and utilizing his roster in the most effective way,” Fitzpatrick said. “In 2015 with Washington, injuries took a toll on the team, so he had no other option at the offensive line but to move players around. With adjustments to his interior offensive line, the run game emerged and Gruden was able to win the last four games of the season, taking the NFC East title."

“I believe Jay Gruden is a great addition to the Jaguars staff despite his below-average head coaching record,” she added. “Gruden improved the Bengals in every season as an OC starting and ended his tenure leading the team to an 11-5 record. DeFilippo’s philosophy was built on passing with only Nick Foles, but due to injuries, the scheme was forced into a bigger offensive role with the run game. This fits Gruden as he has experience with a big back in Washington, and he’s able to manage both parts of the Jaguars offense allowing Doug Marrone to focus on his job which is to oversee his coordinators and make sure his players are prepared on game day.

Brandon Eisenman:

“I like the hire of Jay Gruden - he’s an offensive-minded coach and can help Foles and Minshew develop into what the Jaguars need to have a substantial season in 2020,” Eisenman said. “His experience with both young and veteran quarterbacks will transition well into what the coaches are wanting to build,” He added. “The best hire Doug Marrone and company have made during their tenure in Jacksonville.”

Andrew DiCecco:

“Brilliant hire. Gruden is an offensive-minded coach who was at his best commanding the high-flying Bengals offense years ago,” Dicecco explained. “An accomplished quarterback in the Arena League, Gruden is a coach known for getting the most out of his quarterbacks and should be instrumental in Minshew’s development.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Officially Hire Jay Gruden As Next Offensive Coordinator

The former Washington head coach won't have to spend a year away from football now that he has a gig with the Jaguars.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

How good were the Jaguars special teams this year? Amongst the best. …

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Senior Bowl Practice Report Day 2: How Did Potential Jaguars Draft Targets Perform on Wednesday?

How did potential future Jaguars' draft picks perform in Mobile on Wednesday?

John Shipley

Senior Bowl Interview Tracker: Which Prospects Have Spoken With the Jaguars?

Which Senior Bowl prospects have talked with the Jaguars in Mobile this week?

John Shipley

Mock Draft Roundup: Jeremiah Mocks Two Defenders to Jaguars

Daniel Jeremiah has slotted two defenders to the Jaguars for their first-round picks in 2020.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Senior Bowl Practice Report Day 1: How Did Potential Jaguars Draft Targets Perform?

Senior Bowl Practice Report Day 1: How Did Potential Jaguars Draft Targets Perform?

John Shipley

by

Ryoung2596

Why Did Doug Marrone Select Jay Gruden as the Jaguars' New Offensive Coordinator?

Doug Marrone explained his process behind selecting Jay Gruden as his new play-caller on Wednesday.

John Shipley

Looking Back on the Jaguars’ Past Drafts: Was the 2015 class a success or failure?

How did general manager Dave Caldwell perform in the 2015 NFL Draft? Was it a good class, or one filled with busts?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on New OC Jay Gruden: ‘I Believe That Coach Gruden Is the Right Person for What We Need Right Now’

Jaguars' HC Doug Marrone seems more than happy about tabbing Jay Gruden as his next play-caller.

John Shipley

What Are the Jaguars’ 5 Greatest Needs This Offseason?

Where should Jacksonville look to invest once it comes time to add players this offseason?

John Shipley

by

Footballfan55