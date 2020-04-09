JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

What is the State of the Jaguars’ Quarterback Room Ahead of the Draft?

John Shipley

In only a few weeks, the 2020 NFL Draft will at last commence. This year's draft will obviously be dramatically different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the draft to become a completely virtual event. But nonetheless, the show marches on.

While we gear up in preparation for the draft, we will be looking at each position group on the Jaguars' roster to gauge where it stands before this month's draft. Which groups need more attention, and which appear to be set?

In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' quarterback position and determine if the Jaguars are likely to add to the position with one of their draft picks or with an additional free agency signing. 

What the Jaguars have said about the group

“Well, I think obviously we want to see a big jump. Right now, we’re at a time where, again, we’re still in the dead period, so until phase one actually opens up, then we’ll be able to get our players the materials that they need. Obviously, it’s going to be some new things that we’re going to have to learn, but Gardner has always been … He works at a really high level, so I’m not concerned about that," head coach Doug Marrone said on March 31. 

"We’re excited for him. It’s a great opportunity. He’s not going to change the way he is; he’s a hard-working kid and he’s got a lot of potential, and we have to make sure that everyone around him is doing their job and doing it at a high level.”

"For what Gardner did last year as a rookie, I think was very impressive. He won six games and was .500 in the games he started – 20-plus touchdowns, low interception rate. It felt like he had probably the best stats of any rookie quarterback last year," general manager Dave Caldwell said at the NFL Scouting Combine. 

Who the Jaguars have lost in 2020:

The Jaguars had three active quarterbacks for on the roster for the majority of 2019 with Gardner Minshew II, Nick Foles, and Josh Dobbs, who the team traded a fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for. Presently, the quarterback room looks a lot like it did then, with one notable exception: Foles. 

The former Super Bowl MVP with the Philadelphia Eagles signed a massive four-year, $88 million deal with Jacksonville in March 2019, but he ended up playing in only four games for the franchise before the Jaguars traded him to the Chicago Bears for a 2020 fourth-round pick in March. 

Foles was the veteran presence in the Jaguars' quarterback room, but his tenure with the Jaguars resulted in a lost season in which he played 11 quarters, attempted 117 passes, and never played a second half snap at TIAA Bank Field. He went down with a clavicle injury in the first quarter of Week 1, which led to him having surgery and being placed on injured reserve for the next eight games, which opened the door for Minshew to prove himself as a starter. 

Foles would return in Week 11, but his return to the top of the ladder in the Jaguars' quarterback room was short-lived as he was benched for Minshew at halftime of Week 13 and never played another snap for the Jaguars.

Who the Jaguars currently have at the position: 

Gardner Minshew II: 23-years-old, 12 career starts. Entering second season. Threw for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 60.6% of his passes, with 7.0 yards per attempt in 2019.

Josh Dobbs: 25-years-old, zero career starts. Entering fourth season. Has thrown for 43 yards and completed 50% of passes in his career.

The Jaguars' quarterback room is young, with neither quarterback being older than 25, and relatively inexperienced, with only 12 career starts and four combined completed seasons between the two of them. While Foles played poorly in his limited starts in 2019, he at least had some sort of track record at the NFL level and could lean on his experience, which is no longer the case for the Jaguars. 

What the Jaguars do now have at quarterback, however, are two cost-controlled options who are more athletic signal-callers than Foles. Minshew thrives when plays break down and he is able to use his feet to maneuver in and out of the pocket, while Dobbs has been known as a solid athlete for the position dating back to his college days at Tennessee. This could give new offensive coordinator Jay Gruden a lot to work with in terms of how he schemes his protections and play-action plays. 

But while Minshew had an encouraging 2019 and the Jaguars appear to be high on Dobbs, there is an argument to be made that the Jaguars still have serious questions at the position. Minshew is enticing but still relatively unproven after an up-and-down 2019, and it remains to be seen how committed the Jaguars are to building around him.

Despite that, the Jaguars trading Foles before he could even enter into a 2020 competition with Minshew is telling. The Jaguars were clearly willing to move on from Foles in a post-Tom Coughlin era in large part due to the presence of Minshew, and it is unlikely the move would have been made if Minshew wasn't so encouraging in 2019. 

The Jaguars make sense as a landing spot for free agent quarterback Cam Newton or Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton if the Bengals release him since both quarterbacks are experienced and prove starters who could also fill out roles as backups. If the Jaguars want a more veteran presence at either starting quarterback or the backup position, the options are available to them. 

Jacksonville could also be a candidate to select a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks on April 23 (No. 9 and No. 20), but it is hard to make an argument for Utah State's Jordan Love or Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa since neither projects as a high-impact player in 2020. 

The Jaguars have questions at quarterback, but it is likely that the short-term answer is already on the roster in Minshew. Jacksonville could always shake things up, but they appear confident in Minshew and Dobbs as their quarterback room.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft: What Could Arizona State Receiver Brandon Aiyuk Bring to the Jaguars' Offense?

Should the Jaguars attempt to target Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk at some point in this month's draft?

John Shipley

by

Demetrius82

Mock Draft Roundup: Odds-Based Mock Provides Unique Scenario for Jaguars

In a mock draft based purely on odds from Sports Betting Dime, the Jaguars trade down twice and come away with two defenders in April's first-round.

John Shipley

New Jaguars Defender Cassius Marsh Eager to Follow in Father’s Footsteps in Jacksonville

After Cassius Marsh's father played for the first-ever Jacksonville Jaguars team, Cassius is looking to make his own mark in Duval.

John Shipley

How Creative Do Jaguars Players Have to Get With Offseason Workouts With Facilities Closed?

With players unable to workout at their own team facilities, they are having to find new ways to get their offseason work in. Cornerback Tre Herndon explained just a few ways he has stayed in shape during an uncertain time.

John Shipley

Josh Allen, Gardner Minshew, Other Jaguars Given Low Odds to Win 2020 Superlatives

Understandably, oddsmakers aren't high on the Jaguars' current roster's odds to win 2020 superlatives. Were they on or off the mark in these projections?

John Shipley

Mock Draft Roundup: Jeremiah Focuses on Rebuilding Jaguars' Offense in New Projection

In his latest mock draft, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has projected two talented offensive players to Jacksonville in the first-round. Which ones?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars CB Tre Herndon on Pro Bowl Teammate DJ Chark: ‘His Stats Speak for Themselves’

Iron sharpens iron as Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon reflects on how competing with DJ Chark has made him a better player in his own right.

John Shipley

Mock Draft Roundup: PFF Projects Jaguars With a Balanced 3-Round Draft

The latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus gives the Jaguars two defenders with their first two picks, and two offensive players with their next two, a balanced and reasonable haul.

John Shipley

Giving Back: Jaguars CB Tre Herndon Explains the Driving Forces Behind His Donations to Local Community

In March, Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon and his girlfriend donated 10,000 meals to a local organization that feeds those with needs throughout Northeast Florida, and today he explained why it was so important to him.

John Shipley

COVID-19: Jaguars to Buy, Distribute 45,000 Protective Masks Throughout Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be aiding non-profit companies and local communities still operating in the community by distributing 45,000 protective masks throughout the area.

John Shipley