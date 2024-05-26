NFL.com indicates the Jaguars now need to shift focus to the secondary.

What Should the Jaguars' Top Post-Draft Priority Be?
The Jacksonville Jaguars checked plenty of boxes this offseason, even with the loss of wide receiver Calvin Ridley.
The Jaguars added three new faces to the wide receiver room, found interior defensive line depth, a new backup quarterback, a new starter at center, and perhaps several new answers on special teams.
One position group where some questions may still remain, however, is the cornerback room. The Jaguars have new faces at cornerback after releasing Darious Williams and signing Ronald Darby, but they didn't take the home run swing at the position that many expected.
The Jaguars added defensive backs with two of their selections in April's draft: third-round cornerback Jarrian Jones and fifth-round cornerback Deantre Prince. But the Jaguars opted to pick elsewhere in the first and second rounds, instead opting for wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and defensive tackle Maason Smith.
As a result, NFL.com lists helping the cornerback room as the Jaguars' top remaining offseason priority.
Ryan Nielsen brings a defense that should be an upgrade, but the question is whether the Jaguars have the corners to play the new DC's desired system. Ronald Darby was signed this offseason and could be a starter. Third-round pick Jarrian Jones might be the nickel starter, and fifth-rounder Deantre Prince is in line to play a key reserve role. I don't question the Jags' decision to draft wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in Round 1 instead of picking one of the corners sitting on the board, but doing so certainly left question marks on the defense's back end. At this point, Jacksonville appears to be counting on Nielsen to scheme around any roster concerns.- Kevin Patra, NFL.com
"Here's kind of where we're at with it is the depth chart. There is none right now. So, you're going to see a bunch of different combinations when you're out there because we want to see guys lineup safety, corner, and nickel," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said about the secondary on Monday.
"We want to see them line up at all of these different positions and give everybody an opportunity as we go through the OTA practices. It's really important to see the growth, what they can handle, playing different alignments, techniques, and positions. Pressure blitzing, covering, fitting the run game, things like that. In the secondary we've got really good depth, we'll see how it goes out there. But really, play one today and play eight's going to be a totally different group of guys out there. We want to see what the guys can do. That's what this part of the year is. See how much they can handle, alignments, assignments, and the techniques that they're using. We're excited. It's awesome, it's day one. It goes by fast, but guys have done a really good job up until this point."