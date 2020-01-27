Which Former Jaguars Made the Initial 52-Man XFL Rosters?

Less than a week after the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off in Super Bowl LIV, football will return to television screens thanks to the XFL.

The XFL will make its return to the football world on Saturday, Feb. 8, and a number of former NFL players will be given a second crack at professional football careers. On Monday, the XFL announced it had released the initial 52-man rosters for each of its eight teams.

Amongst these players includes some former Jacksonville Jaguars. From former draft picks to undrafted free agents who had short stints with the team, the XFL has several Jaguars spread throughout the league.

So, which former Jaguars ended up where?

D.C. Defenders

CB Jalen Myrick: Myrick was a seventh-round draft pick for the Jaguars in the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in five games in 2017, playing mostly special teams, before he was cut before the 2018 season began.

DT Tony Guerad: An undrafted free agent who signed with the Jaguars out of UCF in 2018, Guerad was cut by the team after a short stint and later found himself in the AAF.

CB Doran Grant: Grant signed to the Jaguars' practice squad in the middle of the 2016 season and flashed throughout the 2017 training camp. He would land on injured reserve before the season started, however, and was cut a few weeks later.

New York Guardians

RB Tim Cook III: Signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in 2017, Cook saw some preseason run before being cut at the end of training camp. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Jaguars after 2017, but never played in a regular season game for the Jaguars.

TE E.J. Bibbs: Bibbs was signed to the Jaguars' practice squad in the middle of the 2016 season before being released and then, once again, signed to the practice squad. He signed a reserve/futures contracr after the season but was released in May 2017.

DT T.J. Barnes: Barnes initially signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech in 2013 before being released that August. Barnes had a second stint with the Jaguars after being claimed off waivers in 2016, but was cut a few weeks later.

LB Nick DeLuca: DeLuca was signed to the Jaguars' roster in 2018 and played in nine games, starting two. He recorded 12 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Houston Roughnecks

CB Charles James: A Jacksonville native, James' time with his hometown team was short. James was claimed off waivers in August 2017 but was released on Sept. 1.

S Cody Brown: Brown was a former AAF player who spent just a few weeks with the Jaguars earlier this year. Brown didn’t play a single regular season snap for the Jaguars.

CB Savion Smith: Smith was signed to the Jaguars' roster in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama, but was cut along with Terrell Pryor before September.

OL Avery Gennesy: Gennesy signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and was a member of the practicice squad, but was waived in May 2018.

St. Louis BattleHawks

DT Marcus Hardison: Hardison had a short stint with the Jaguars, being signed to the practice squad in the middle of September in 2017 before being released in November.

Los Angeles Wildcats