Which Teams Could the Jaguars Realistically Look to Trade Leonard Fournette To?

As the 2020 NFL Draft inches closer, a key storyline will be whether the Jacksonville Jaguars find a trade partner for fourth-year running back Leonard Fournette, the last player the Jaguars have selected in the top-5.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday that the Jaguars have discussed trading Fournette with other teams, making it clear the Jaguars could be looking to dump Fournette after a disappointing three-year run since making him the fourth overall pick in 2017.

With Fournette trade talks likely to loom until the draft commences, it is a prudent exercise to consider the teams that could realistically trade for Fournette. Which teams have a need at the position and have the draft ammo to make a move for the bruising running back if the Jaguars actually do trade him?

We have picked out five that make sense as landing spots for Fournette in the event the Jaguars do trade the veteran back, which again, isn't a given at this point. Which teams could he end up with if the Jaguars do strike a deal, however?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bruce Arians has already added Tom Brady to his offense to attempt to bring some stability to the passing game, so why not do the same with Fournette in hopes he can do similar for the running game? Tampa's run game was stagnant in 2019, with the team rushing for only 3.7 yards per carry (28th in NFL) and 1,181 yards (24th in NFL). Veteran back Peyton Barber isn't dynamic and only recorded 3.1 yards per carry in 2019, while former second-round pick Ronald Jones totaled 724 yards (4.2 yards per carry), six touchdowns, and three fumbles.

If the Buccaneers want to give Brady a bruising inside runner with pass-catching ability, who can also be a steady pass protector, then Fournette is as good of an option as any other back in the current free agent pool, and he is more established than any running back in the draft.

Kansas City Chiefs

If there is any team that would set Fournette up for success in 2020, it is the Kansas City Chiefs. Teams wouldn't be able to stack the box due to the Chiefs' lethal combination of pass-catching weapons and arguably the most explosive quarterback in recent memory in Patrick Mahomes. But does Fournette make sense for the Chiefs like they make sense for him?

The Chiefs have been rumored to be in the market for a running back all offseason long, and it makes sense considering their leading rusher in 2019, Damien Williams, recorded only 498 rushing yards. Williams split time with an aging LeSean McCoy, so it was clear the Chiefs aren't all in on him as a feature back. The Chiefs were 23rd in rushing yards in 2019 with 1,569, so if there is any part of their offense that can be upgraded, it is the running game. Williams is a solid player, but he is much more of a space back as opposed to a power running like Fournette.

Los Angeles Rams

Following the release of Todd Gurley, the Rams have a ton of questions at the running back position. Considering the recent struggles and average skill set of Jared Goff, it would be risky for the Rams to enter 2020 with Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson as their running backs. The duo only rushed for a combined 402 yards and five touchdowns in 2019, so it would be reasonable for the Rams to seek an upgrade.

Sean McVay has been able to center his offense around the running game throughout his tenure as the Rams head coach, and it would make sense for him to envision Fournette as a logical replacement for Gurley. McVay could hope to scheme production out of his current group of backs, but he would likely have more success with Fournette.

New York Jets

Yes, the Jets do have Le'Veon Bell on the roster, but for how long? It seems like ever since the middle of last season, it has been rumored that head coach Adam Gase wants to move on from Bell since he doesn't appear to mesh in his offensive scheme. Bell, who recorded a career-low 3.2 yards per carry in 2019, has one of the league's largest contracts at the position and trading him out for Fournette would free up a lot of cap for the Jets.

It would be a strange use of resources, but trading for Fournette would give Gase the depth at the position to justify moving Bell like he seemingly has been wanting to do for some time. Trading Bell today would be detrimental since they have no other back to take his place, but adding Fournette would clear the path for a Bell exit.

Detroit Lions

The Lions did invest a second-round pick in Kerryon Johnson in 2018, but he has played in only 18 games in two seasons due to injuries, making it hard for the Lions' brass to trust him with the load moving forward. While Fournette has his own injury concerns, he has been more durable than Johnson, who rushed for only 3.6 yards per carry in 2019.

The Lions are in win-now mode and can't afford to have another injury to Johnson tank their running game, so making a cheap trade for Fournette as a one-year roll of the dice would give them a more balanced offense in the event Johnson is injured. And if Johnson is healthy, his playstyle compliment's Fournette's a lot and the duo would open up the Lions' offensive playbook.

Seattle Seahawks

If anyone loves a bruising, downhill running back who prefers to run through defenders instead of around them, it is Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. Not only does Fournette fit the Seahawks from a stylistic sense, but they have a serious need at the position following an unfortunate case of injuries at the position in 2019.

Rashaad Penny began to come into his own in 2019 but he suffered a torn ACL close to the end of the season, which could put the start of his 2020 in question. Chris Carson is a productive back, but he is entering the final year of his contract and sustained a hip injury in December that ended his season.

