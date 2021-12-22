Why Brian Schottenheimer Was Chosen To Oversee the Jaguars' Play-Calling Duties

Calling the shots on offense is nothing new for passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. He previously served as an offensive coordinator for the Jets (2006-2011), Rams (2012-2014), and Seahawks (2018-2020).

Interim head coach and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who has been handling play-calling duties all season, admitted that it would be difficult to relinquish those responsibilities. However, his confidence in Schottenheimer has made the transition easier.

“[I have] total 100 percent confidence that he will do a great job,” Bevell said. “We’ve spent enough weeks together here to kind of know the ins and outs of it with each other in terms of what we like and the things we want to go to. But I basically told him it’s his deal. I’m turning it all over to him to put his own personality on it. There’s not going to be drastic changes, but it will be his personality and it will look different.”

Bevell’s connection to Schottenheimer goes beyond Jacksonville. Bevell served as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2011-2017 and was a major factor in the decision to draft quarterback Russell Wilson in 2012. He was an important piece to Wilson’s development and the success of the Seahawks’ offense during their two runs to the Super Bowl.

When Schottenheimer took over in 2018, the Seahawks offense continued to thrive, finishing in the top 10 twice in 2019 and 2020. For Bevell, seeing what Schottenheimer did in Seattle helped in the decision to hand over the keys to the offense and embrace the differences that he can bring as the play-caller for the remainder of the season.

“[I] was able to watch him and the things that he did with [Seahawks QB] Russell [Wilson] to continue his progression, the guys he had with [Seahawks WR] DK [Metcalf] and with [Seahawks WR] Tyler Lockett and those guys, so I’m hoping that whatever he can bring to us can help us,” Bevell said. “We think a lot in the same ways. But again, a different personality, it’s going to look different, so he has his own firm beliefs on how he wants things to run as well. I’m going to go for that, and I think that can help us.”

Schottenheimer’s opportunity to capitalize on that trust starts Sunday at MetLife Stadium in a highly anticipated matchup with the New York Jets.

"We’ll be able to let Brian take an opportunity at it and put his own personality into the offense as well. We’ll be obviously in constant communication, we game plan together a lot anyways," Bevell said. "So, I’m really confident and happy that I’m going to be able to turn that to him.”