Why Jaguars' Andre Cisco Thinks New WRs Will Make 'Biggest Difference' In AFC South
Few divisions took part in an arms race quite like the AFC South did this year.
Each team made big additions at several positions, but wide receiver was a specific focus for each squad.
The Houston Texans traded for Stefon Diggs. The Tennessee Titans signed Calvin Ridley to a major deal. The Indianapolis Colts extended Michael Pittman Jr. and drafted Adonai Mitchell. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Gabe Davis in free agency and drafted Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 overall.
As a result, it is little surprise that one of the Jaguars' top defensive backs has taken clear notice of the AFC South's most impactful trend.
"The biggest difference I see is the quality of receivers in the division," Jaguars safety Andre Cisco said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I think the receivers have taken a huge jump from what the past two years have been in the division. Obviously, (Calvin Ridley) going to Tennessee. I know the Colts drafted a kid from Texas. The Texans already were really good at receiver but then they add Stefon Diggs.
"The quality of receiver has taken a step forward. I think quarterbacks in the NFL, you're not really gonna play too many duds, so for me, it's kind of a regular day in the office in regards to who we're playing. But the receivers could definitely make a big difference."
Cisco isn't wrong. With young quarterbacks throughout the division in Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis, each team will likely have to win through the air to have a chance to make a run at the AFC South crowrd.
And if this is true, Cisco will be one of the Jaguars' most important pieces of resistance on the defensive side of the ball. With the former third-round pick entering a contract year, expect him to be a focal point of the Jaguars' efforts to stop the AFC South's new weapons.
In the last two years, Cisco has started all 30 games he has started in and recorded seven interceptions, 15 pass deflections, 135 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
Cisco will enter a third year as a starter in 2024, taking a key spot in the depth chart alongside Darnell Savage, Tyson Campbell, Ronald Darby, Jarrian Jones, and Antonio Johnson.