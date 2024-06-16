Why Malik Jackson Thinks Doug Pederson Is a Change Up From Past Jaguars Coaches
During Malik Jackson's three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he saw a little of everything.
He saw the lows -- such as the firing of Gus Bradley and the heavy handed actions of the Tom Coughlin regime. He also saw the highs, which included a career year in 2017 and a trip to the AFC Championship.
But after two years with the Coughlin regime, which was led on field by Doug Marrone, the Jaguars moved on from Jackson. Years later, Jackson reveals the difference between the staff he played for and the Jaguars' current coaching staff.
In an appearance on 'Up and Adams' on FanDuel TV, Jackson explained what he thinks separates Doug Pederson from those who he played under in Jacksonville.
"I think he's established. He knows what he's doing, you know, he's taken teams far before. You know, I think he builds talent well, and I think he relates to his players," Jackson said. "You know, when I had some coaches down in Jacksonville, you know, it was more of a dictatorship. You know, I think that rubbed a lot of players the wrong way.
Pederson, Jackson noted, is far from those who he played under during his three years in Jacksonville. Jackson spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 and 2020, giving him a first-hand look at what it is like to play under Pederson.
"But I think when he comes in, it's more of a, you know, a benevolent leader type of vibe when he comes in and you know, everybody comes in and can make a decision and really push the team to where they want to be, of course, under his leadership," Jackson said. "But I think he's just a coach that really allows his players to be themselves and speak their minds and give input and I think that's why he's he's really a good coach."