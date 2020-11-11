SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeJaguar Report+DraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Why the Jaguars Rotated Josh Jones and Daniel Thomas Against the Texans

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense looked a little bit different against the Houston Texans in Week 9. While the Jaguars still didn't get the results they wanted, losing 27-25 to their AFC South rivals, they still made a few necessary changes. 

Among those changes? An increase in snaps for fifth-round rookie safety Daniel Thomas, the No. 157 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Thomas rotated in for starting strong safety Josh Jones throughout the game, the first time the Jaguars had played Thomas over Jones on defense this season. Thomas had previously filled in for Jones in Week 5 for 28 snaps, but that was due to Jones being ejected in the second half. 

In Week 9, Thomas played the second-most snaps he has played all season with 22, 34% of Jacksonville's defensive snaps. Jones plated the other 42 snaps/66% of the playing time. It was the first time all season Jones didn't play at least 97% of the defensive snaps, outside of the Week 5 outlier.

So, why did the Jaguars make the sudden change to see more Thomas on defense? Head coach Doug Marrone explained earlier this week that it had less to do with Jones' performance this season and more to do with the potential of Thomas.

“I think I’ll still stay with what I said last week, I still feel that way. Josh [Jones] has made a lot of plays for us, he really has. Daniel [Thomas]’s been a guy that has a potential to make plays," Marrone said on Monday.

"I think it’s unfortunate when you have two players at the same position that have the ability to play well and that’s a unique position so it’s not like we can have both of them on the field at the same time unless we put some different types of packages in."

Thomas ended Week 9 with just one tackle in his 22 snaps, though he did have two good plays in coverage in which he was stuck to the hip of the tight end and ensured an incompletion. He was targeted twice on the day and allowed zero completions for a passer rating of 39.6, according to Pro Football Reference.

"We’ve looked at a couple of things and I believe maybe two weeks ago we did something to that effect, just very minimal. So, Daniel didn’t do anything bad. He had the good man coverage; you saw that in the tight end down the sideline," Marrone said. 

Now, the question is whether the Jaguars can continue to expand the role of Thomas in the defense. The rookie played sparingly in the first seven games, but Jacksonville clearly wanted to see more from Thomas in Week 9.

The Jaguars will have to balance Thomas' potential with what they consider a high floor in Jones. Add in Jarrod Wilson, Brandon Watson and Andrew Wingard and the Jaguars have a crowded room at safety that will have to be evaluated as the season marches on.

"My goal was to play both those players, get Daniel in there some to hopefully get better production out of that position and more production out of that position and I think we did help ourselves a little bit. I don’t know, we’ll evaluate that during the week," Marrone said. 

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Column: 9 Reasons Trevor Lawrence Should Rather Play for the Jaguars Than the Jets

While Trevor Lawerence and the other 2021 NFL Draft Picks won't get to choose their team, they are assuredly keeping an eye on the franchises where they might land. With that in mind, we examine nine reasons why Lawerence would rather be with the Jacksonville Jaguars than the New York Jets.

KassidyHill

2021 NFL Draft: CBS Mocks Perfect First-Round Scenario for Jaguars

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson gave the Jaguars two absolutely perfect picks in his 2021 NFL Mock Draft. It can't be that easy for the Jaguars, can it?

John Shipley

Jaguars Week 10 Mailbag: Does the Defense Have Its DTs of the Future?

This week we take questions on Jacksonville's defensive tackles, Jake Luton, the next coaching staff and more.

John Shipley

Jaguars Sign 2nd-Year Kicker Chase McLaughlin

After appearing in 11 games last season, it appears Chase McLaughlin will get a chance with the Jaguars this year.

John Shipley

State of the AFC South Following Week 9

What does the AFC South look like through nine games? Unfortunately for the Jaguars, they continue to find themselves at the bottom of the division.

John Shipley

Column: Demotion of Taven Bryan Is Latest Example of Jaguars' Recent First Round Failures

With Taven Bryan sent to the bench, it has become even more clear how poorly the Jaguars have drafted in recent years.

John Shipley

Jaguars Leave Week 9 As NFL's Only 1-Win Team

There is a lot of football left to be played, but nobody has a tougher road to victories in the future than the Jaguars.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone Says Update on Laviska Shenault's Hamstring is 'Encouraging'

The Jaguars will be monitoring Laviska Shenault throughout the week, but it appears as if they got some good injury news on their rookie wideout following his injury on Sunday.

John Shipley

Jaguars Lose Josh Lambo For Remainder Of the 2020 Season

Jacksonville Jaguars have lost kicker Josh Lambo for the remainder of the 2020 season after he was placed on IR for the second time with a hip injury.

KassidyHill

Game of Inches: 5 Observations From Jacksonville Jaguars' 27-25 Loss to the Texans

Jake Luton impressed, DJ Chark announced his return and more observations from Jacksonville's Week 9 loss to Houston.

John Shipley