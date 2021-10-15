    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    DraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM ReportSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Will Dan Arnold Prove To Be a Wiser TE Acquisition for the Jaguars Than Zach Ertz Would Have Been?

    Will Dan Arnold Prove To Be a Wiser TE Acquisition for the Jaguars Than Zach Ertz Would Have Been?

    After months of Jaguars fans pushing for the team to look into dealing for tight end Zach Ertz, the former Super Bowl-winning tight end is now an Arizona Cardinal. But are the Jaguars better off with their own tight end option?
    Author:
    Publish date:

    All offseason long, one thing was clear for the Jacksonville Jaguars -- the need for a tight end to help Trevor Lawrence. And as of Week 6, it appears the Jaguars may have finally found that player ... he just isn't the one who many thought it would be.

    For the entirety of the offseason, the Jaguars' base and talking heads alike pointed to the Jaguars as a logical landing spot for formerly disgruntled Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. The Jaguars had the cap space, the need for a tight end, a relationship with the Eagles (the two teams have made two trades together since January), and needed a veteran leader like Ertz. 

    But instead, the Jaguars and Ertz were never meant to be. Ertz spent the first six weeks off the season remaining on the Eagles' roster, with the Jaguars trading player after player (including Joshiah Scott and Gardner Minshew to the Eagles) and never getting Ertz in return.

    And on Friday, Ertz's Eagles tenure came to a close as the Eagles traded him to the Arizona Cardinals for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick -- a relatively low price for a three-time Pro Bowl tight end. And a price the Jaguars could have potentially paid considering both their abundance of Day 3 draft picks in 2022 and the fact that they have traded three cornerbacks (Scott, CJ Henderson, Sidney Jones) since the start of the offseason.

    But, did the Jaguars actually end up on the better side of the tight end deals with their own trade, one that didn't involve Ertz? Is the grass indeed greener on the other side, a side that doesn't bring Ertz's reputation and production? 

    Through the last two weeks, it certainly appears so. 

    After the Carolina Panthers included veteran pass-catching tight end Dan Arnold in the trade for former Jaguars cornerback and No. 9 overall pick CJ Henderson, the Jaguars have seen Arnold explode in their offense. He has been in the playbook for barely two weeks, but he has become one of the team's best pass-catching options and a trusted outlet for Trevor Lawrence already. 

    And when you couple this with the surrounding circumstances between him and Ertz, then not trading for Ertz looks more like a win for the Jaguars than anything else. 

    In short, Ertz never made that much sense for the Jaguars. He is an aging player who is past his prime and is much more of a possession threat than a big-play threat at this stage of his career. The soon-to-be 31-year-old makes sense for a win-now team like the Arizona Cardinals who already have big-play weapons scattered along their depth chart, but not as much sense for a young and losing team like the Jaguars. 

    Trading for Ertz is a short-term move. Not only will he turn 32 next season, but he will hit free agency this March as well. Any team trading for him would have essentially been renting him for 17 games. The Jaguars aren't playing for much in 2021 other than Trevor Lawrence's development, so sacrificing a pick for him would have been, well, a bit useless. 

    Instead, the Jaguars have a younger tight end in Arnold (26), who is much more of an athletic threat before and after the catch. In short, Arnold provides more juice to the Jaguars' offense than Ertz would have, even if Ertz would likely have a higher floor. Add in the fact that Arnold is under contract for the next two seasons, and the Jaguars and Arnold are a better fit in every way than the Jaguars and Ertz would have been.

    In two games with the Jaguars, Arnold has caught eight passes for 93 yards (11.63 yards per catch) on 10 targets -- a whopping 9.30 yards per target, a better mark than any Jaguars tight end has had in some time. It is a limited sample size, but Arnold has been a legitimate weapon for the Jaguars. And while Ertz could have done similar, it is hard to think the Jaguars aren't thrilled with adding Arnold.

    “It’s great just having another guy out there. You have your different offensive personnel and that just adds a little bit of flexibility as far as we can have a tight end in there and, from a play calling perspective, it’s not always [the same]. [If] you put four wideouts out there, it’s most likely going to be a pass. But [if] you have Dan [Arnold] out there and three wideouts, it’s basically like you have four, but you also have the ability to hide some things, run the ball, have an extra blocker, all those things where he can do both, that helps you," Lawrence said about Arnold this week.

    "Then just adding depth and that’s a guy that can go make plays. That’s a matchup at the end of the day when you get in these games where you have corners covering your wideouts and their nickel, their next guy covering your slot and then you have a fourth guy, they’re going to have either bring in another DB that makes them light in the run game or they’re going to have to play a safety or linebacker on him and you can get a mismatch all the time.”

    Ertz is a good tight end who has some of the best numbers of any player at his position during the last 10 years. But for all of his talent, Ertz never made much sense for the Jaguars. That was as true this offseason as it is today. The only difference now? Dan Arnold, who is quickly becoming a breath of fresh air at tight end.

    USATSI_16930461_168388385_lowres
    News

    Will Dan Arnold Prove To Be a Wiser TE Acquisition for the Jaguars Than Zach Ertz Would Have Been?

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_16863646_168388385_lowres
    Duval Insider+

    Friday Night Logue: Shaquill Griffin is a 1-Man Show

    47 minutes ago
    USATSI_16930391_168388385_lowres
    News

    Just How Much Has Trevor Lawrence Improved Since Week 1?

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16863302_168388385_lowres
    News

    Tyson Campbell, Roy Robertson-Harris Listed as Questionable vs. Dolphins

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16930410
    News

    Dan Arnold On His Immediate Impact, Influence On Trevor Lawrence and 'That' Play

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16930481_168388385_lowres
    News

    Jaguars Stock Report: James Robinson Trending Up, Coverage Unit Trending Down Ahead of Week 6

    Oct 14, 2021
    USATSI_16931653_168388385_lowres
    News

    Myles Jack Not Traveling With Jaguars to London Due to Injury

    Oct 14, 2021
    USATSI_16863638
    News

    Mid-Week Notebook: Jaguars Injury Report and Kicker Issues Ahead Of London

    Oct 13, 2021