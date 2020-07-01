JaguarReport
Jaguars’ Will Richardson Reflects on Move to ‘Natural Position’ in Radio Interview

John Shipley

For the second year in a row, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Will Richardson is set to be in the most highly-contested position battle along the team's offensive line. 

Last season, Richardson fought incumbent starter A.J. Cann for the right guard spot, nearly defeating the veteran in training camp for the starting position before being asked to move to left tackle for the first two games. Now, Richardson will be tasked with battling fourth-year lineman Cam Robinson for the starting left tackle spot.

Earlier this offseason, head coach Doug Marrone announced Richardson would move to left tackle on a full-time basis after impressing in limited action at the position in 2019. On Wednesday, Richardson appeared on local Jacksonville radio station 1010 XL/WJXL-FM on Jaguars Today to discuss.

Richardson noted that while he spent the vast majority of his time at guard last season, he has typically played offensive tackle in the past (was a multi-year starter at right tackle at NC State). 

"Even though last year I started to become really comfortable with guard, tackle has always been my natural position," Richardson said on 1010 when asked about the transition from right guard to left tackle. "I feel like the biggest thing for me this year is just becoming more accustomed to that left side. And people don't realize it but more than switching positions, it is tougher to switch sides." 

Richardson pointed out last season that being asked to switch from right guard to left tackle and then, finally, back to right guard was a challenge at times. It is no surprise that the 2018 fourth-round selection views moving from the right side of the line to the left side as the biggest challenge moving forward considering the difference in footwork at each position. 

"It is kind of like a person who rides a skateboard. Some people put their left foot on the board and push with their right, and then you have some people who put their right foot on the board and push with their left. That is the way I kind of try to look at it," Ricardson said on 1010. "I think that would be the biggest challenge for me this year is just getting comfortable with that left side. But definitely being back at the tackle position is putting me back in my comfort zone for sure."

Richardson also commented on his impending competition with Robinson for the starting left tackle spot. Robinson has the experience edge (34 starts at left tackle including the preseason) as well as the fact that Jacksonville invested a higher pick in Robinson in 2017 (No. 34) than they did on Richardson in 2018 (No. 129).

Richardson noted he does think the Jaguars will give him "a shot at winning the starting spot as long as I am able to" but also that competition between him and Robinson will also help push each player to continue to improve moving forward. 

"Yeah, for sure, no doubt. And I think me and Cam will definitely push each other. That is like one of my closer friends on the team. I think we will definitely push each other. Cam is great at what he does and I take nothing away from him,' Richardson said on 1010. 

"But I also know I have the arsenal on my side of versatility. So even if I am not playing left tackle, things happen throughout the season and I know the Jaguars know, and I know as well, that I am willing to play any position on that line."

For Richardson's full interview with 1010, click here.

