Will This Be the Year Jaguars Legend Tony Boselli Is Inducted Into the Hall of Fame?

Anytime there is a list of the greatest Jacksonville Jaguars players in the team's 25-year history, one name is consistently at the top: left tackles Tony Boselli.

Other players such as Fred Taylor, Jimmy Smith, and Mark Brunell are always near the top for good reason, but Boselli is the one whose name is most deeply etched into NFL history. And Boselli is the one who has come the closest to becoming the team's first-ever member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Boselli will once again be joining 14 other players on the ballot this year, as for the fourth consecutive year he has been named a finalist for induction into Canton. Boselli has missed out on his first three chances, but the hope amongst the Jaguars organization and fanbase is this year will be different.

This year's class will be introduced during NFL Honors, a two-hour award special which will air Saturday at 9 p.m. Earlier in the day, cases for Boselli and other finalists will be made to the 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

Jaguars Director of Public Relations Tad Dickman delivered a compelling case Tuesday for Boselli to be one of the players honored Saturday. While Boselli's career was short (Seven years in Jacksonville, 90 career starts), the Jaguars' first-ever draft selection was so dominant from 1995-2001 that he garnered the respect of each elite player he matched up against.

"I was blessed to play against the top offensive tackles in this game for many years, and Tony, Jonathan Ogden, Orlando Pace, Walter Jones, and Willie Roaf were hands down the best at what they did," hall of fame defensive end Jason Taylor said, via a tweet from Dickman. "These guys absolutely dominated, and they ALL belong in the same box. Now, it's going to have to be a big box, but there definitely needs to be room for Tony in it."



This aligns with what Hall of Fame defensive end, and all-time NFL sack leader, Bruce Smith had to say about Boselli in the leadup to last week's Pro Bowl. Smith and Boselli, of course, had numerous epic battles, including when Boselli held Smith to zero sacks in Jacksonville's first-ever playoff game, a 30-27 win over the Buffalo Bills in 1996.

"Tony is a stud. He was a stud," Smith said. "I think I played against him all three times and he gave me all that I could handle, that is for sure."

"So I am pulling for Tony," Smith continued. "I understand the dynamics of the voting process and him having a short career and his body of work wasn't necessarily complete. But while he was healthy during that era of football, there was none better."

Boselli, the second overall selection in the 1995 NFL Draft made the Pro Bowl in five of his seven seasons, was a three-time first-team All-Pro (1997-1999), was named to the All-Decade team for the 90s, and Pro Football Hall of Fame 2nd team All-1990s Team

Injuries cut Boselli's career short and thus far have kept his name out of Canton. Had shoulder injuries not struck Boselli, it is like the Boselli likely would have already been fitted for a gold jacket and modeled for a bust. But for now, all Boselli and the Jaguars can hope is voters finally give Boselli the recognition his peers have always given him.

Will this year be any different? We will find out soon enough. Boselli's case is as strong as it has always been, but he will once again likely have to overcome the odds to earn the honor of football immortality.