Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue Unloads on Social Media as Clock Ticks on Trade

In what feels like a bi-weekly update at this point, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has, once again, taken to social media to display his frustrations about a lack of a trade out of Jacksonville.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the fifth-year pass-rusher directed his frustrations at the Jaguars' organization and even co-owner and senior vice president of football administration and technology Tony Khan. Ngakoue has been pushing hard for a trade for months, but it appears a lack of momentum has finally pushed him over the edge.

"Tired of the back and forth @Jaguars. Let’s get this [expletive] done," Ngakoue tweeted.

Ngakoue then tweeted at Khan, which elicited a back-and-forth exchange between the two sides as the team and player continue to sever the relationship each party has with the other. While some may have held out hope for Ngakoue staying with the Jaguars in the past, it is clear this won't happen.

This isn't the first time Ngakoue has publically gone after the franchise on social media. He had left unsubtle hints about his disgruntlement all throughout the 2019 season after the Jaguars and his camp failed to work out a long-term contract extension, and he has only ramped up his public outcries since the season ended.

Ngakoue has not only made national television appearances to advocate for a trade and a new start, but he has continually stated on Twitter that he has no plans to play for the Jaguars in 2020, and he wants both sides to come to a conclusion.

It remains to be seen how Ngakoue's strange outburst on Monday could affect his trade value, but it is safe to assume other teams will be monitoring his social media activity as he continues to attempt to fuel a trade on his own, much like Stefon Diggs did with the Vikings.

The Jaguars stated early this offseason they wanted to keep Ngakoue around long-term, but it was clear from the jump it would be difficult to make a deal happen. The Jaguars were eventually forced to place the franchise tag tender on the 2016 third-round pick, but Ngakoue has yet to sign the tender and it remains to be seen if he ever will.

“I don’t really have a whole lot of news on that outside of we’re a week' away from the draft and we exercised a franchise tender," general manager Dave Caldwell said last Thursday. "He has yet to sign it. Other than that, I don’t have a whole lot to add."

"Out of respect for him and his team and our team, I think it’s best to just – when I have news for you guys, I’ll let you guys know where we’re at," Caldwell said.

Head coach Doug Marrone has stated in recent weeks that he hopes the two sides can come to a resolution, but with each passing day it becomes clearer and clearer that there is no real future between Ngakoue and the Jaguars.

Ngakoue's trade request stems from the team failing to sign him to a long-term extension in 2019, but that was largely a result of former executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin and his influence. Despite Coughlin no longer being with the team, Ngakoue still doesn't appear to want anything to do with the Jaguars.

The 2020 NFL Draft begins on Thursday and Ngakoue is a top name to monitor as a potential trade, but all signs point to a lack of trade momentum due to the Jaguars not getting any offers of significant value.

Ngakoue recorded eight sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a pick-six in 15 games in 2019. Since being drafted in 2016, Ngakoue has totaled 37.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and 42 tackles for loss.