‘You Don’t Just Wake Up and Have 1,000 Yards’: Jaguars’ Christian Kirk Closing In on Milestone

The Jaguars' biggest free-agency addition has been among the NFL's top receivers in 2022, a feat Christian Kirk has always had his sights on.

Christian Kirk is just taking it one yard at a time. All 12, that is.

With 12 more yards, the Jacksonville Jaguars' big free-agent splash will become just the sixth receiver in franchise history to hit 1,000 yards. And with two games left on the schedule, it would take a freak occurrence for Kirk to not join to the exclusive club for the first time in his career, a critical milestone for one of the most important players and voices inside TIAA Bank Field.

"I know sometimes people can downplay it a little bit, especially with, you know, the 17th game or whatnot. But for me, it's a huge deal," Kirk told reporters in the locker room on Monday. "And it's a huge deal for any wide receiver. You don't just wake up and you know, have 1000 yards. It's hard in this league to make plays.

Kirk, who the Jaguars signed to a controversial four-year, $72 million deal with $37 million guaranteed in March, has been everything the Jaguars could have asked for in 2022. And with the Jaguars sitting at 7-8 and just a Week 18 win against the Titans away from the playoffs, Kirk looks primed to continue his career year.

Kirk has already hit career highs in yards (982) and touchdowns (seven) through 15 games, while he is one catch from tying his career high of 77.

Drafted in the second-round (No. 47 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Kirk caught 236 passes for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns in four seasons in Arizona. This included a career year in 2021 when Kirk was moved to a full-time slot role, with Kirk recording 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns.

For all his success with the Cardinals, Kirk never hit the 1,000-yard mark. This makes sense when you consider the Josh Rosen era, Kyler Murray as a rookie and then the introduction of DeAndre Hopkins.

But that was then and this is now. And with 12 more yards, Kirk is set to have one of the best seasons of any Jaguars wide receiver in franchise history.

"To do it, and you know, for me, that's always been a milestone that I've always wanted to complete. So it's definitely a huge deal," Kirk said.

"I'm taking it one yard at a time, you know, until I get there, but definitely, you know, a huge deal for me."

To show just how big of a mark would be in Jaguars' history, consider the following: only five different receivers have hit 1,000 yards in franchise history. There have only been 16 1,000-yard seasons in franchise history.

13 of those seasons came from Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell, each of whom hasn't logged a snap for the Jaguars in close to two decades. Since then, the Jaguars have seen Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns and DJ Chark all hit the mark once, but never again.

For context, there have been 58 1,000-yard receiving seasons in the NFL in the last three years. The Philadelphia Eagles have two different 1,000-yard receivers this year alone, just three fewer than the Jaguars' all-time mark.

And that is why the next 12 yards are so key for Kirk, whose deal was criticized time and time again in March. It is a huge milestone. Not a surprising one to those inside TIAA Bank Field, but a notable one all the same.

“And more," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said earlier this month when asked if Kirk has been everything he expected. "Not having known Christian directly but having known a lot of people that coached him in college, played with him, whatever it may be, I always had a high opinion of him, watched him from afar, spoke with people that coached him last year that were sad to see him leave Arizona.

"He’s been a pro through and through every single day. He comes to work every single day, doesn’t complain, will do anything asked of him, and has the ability to do a lot of different things. We mostly feature him in the slot, but he’s done a good job when we put him outside doing things, he’s been available in the blocking game, we’ve handed him the ball a couple times, and he’s able to do some things. As far as setting the standard, impacting the game, we’re very happy with what Christian’s brought to the table so far.”