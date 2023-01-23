Zay Jones Explains Why Jamal Agnew Shouldn't Take Blame For Loss to Chiefs

Zay Jones made sure to remind people that the Jaguars did not lose to the Chiefs because of Jamal Agnew's fumble, because Agnew is the only reason they got that far.

In a game the Jacksonville Jaguars seemingly lost by the way of self-inflicted mistakes, there was no bigger mistake in the 27-20 playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs than Jamal Agnew's fourth-quarter fumble.

But, as Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones said after the game, the blame shouldn't be shifted to Agnew for one play -- especially after the performance he had prior to the fumble.

"Jamal is great player. He's an all-pro returner. The things that he's done for us, provides us a spark. Our first touchdown maybe wouldn't have come as easy if it wasn't for Jamal," Jones said after the game.

"One error doesn't define him. It doesn't say who he is as a player. Anyone that points the finger at Ag is wrong. Because it's a team game, we win together, and we lose together. That's just how it is."

Without Agnew's big-play ability, the Jaguars also never would have been in a position to have a chance to take a lead on Saturday. Agnew returned three kicks for 131 yards. This included a 63-yard return to set up the Jaguars' first touchdown and a 42-yard return in the final quarter.

"If it's me, I know Marvin (Jones Jr.) and the guys would have my back. I don't see it as one man's fault," Jones said.

"It's a team game, if we would have overcome it, we would all be celebrating in here. That's just how I see it, you got to give credit to Kansas City. They're a great team. We knew they were a great team. We're a good team also. We just ran out of time."

In addition to Jones making a point to defend his teammate, Agnew himself took accountability for the play on social media following the game.

"Wish I could have that one back, I let this team down no doubt! BUT that one play won’t define me. Damn proud of what this team was able to accomplish. Hell of a run! This one hurts, but we’ll be back. Appreciate you rocking with us all year DUUUVAL. Love!" Agnew tweeted.

While the Agnew play will likely be remembered with some hard feelings for fans moving forward, it is obvious that no fingers in the locker room are being pointed Agnew's way -- a reflection of the culture head coach Doug Pederson has instilled.