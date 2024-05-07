Report: Former Jaguars WR Zay Jones Visiting With Arizona Cardinals
The Jacksonville Jaguars are unlikely to see former wide receiver Zay Jones sign with a divisional rival after the Tennessee Titans signed free agent receiver Tyler Boyd, but Jones does have another potential post-Jaguars stop.
According to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, the ex-Jaguars receiver is set to take a visit with the Arizona Cardinals, a spot where he could potentially carve out a role as a starter or key contributor.
Jones sustained an injury in Week 2 of 2023 that hampered him for most of the season, with Jones dealing with two different stretches of missed time. In nine games for the Jaguars last season, Jones caught 34 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns.
Over the last two seasons combined, Jones ranks third on the team in targets (185) and receiving yards (1,144), while ranking third in catches (113) and being tied for fourth in touchdown catches (7). He also ranks fourth in receiving yards per game 45.8.
Jones signed a three-year, $24 million deal with $14 million in guarantees for the Jaguars in 2022.
The Jaguars will take on $6,569,334 in dead cap for Jones and save $4,183,294.
If Jones is designated as a post-June 1st cut, they carry $3,017,334 in dead cap in 2024 and save $7,735,294 for the year.
Jones is set to be replaced in the starting lineup by No. 23 overall selection Brian Thomas Jr., the first wide receiver the Jaguars have drafted in the first round in over a decade.
“I think the number one thing you see is the speed on film. You see the ability to get behind secondary and the second and third level defenders. That’s big in our league," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the Jaguars selected Thomas.
"Again, I mentioned last night too, there’s going to be some different coverages that he’s going to see here at the NFL level. A lot of teams try to keep that at bay, they try not to get receivers behind you. But, it’s our job as coaches to make sure that we create opportunities to do that and utilize that speed. What that does then, is open up the second level area. That’s where those 12 to 15 to 20 to 25-yard ranges are really important. That’s where you can spend a lot of time and make a lot of catches in those areas with what we saw on tape with Brian. Being able to separate at the top of the route and use that athleticism and use his strength and his size to create some openness there in that second level.”