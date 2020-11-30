Adam Gase Isn't Concerned About Getting Fired By Jets Despite Winless Start

Even after watching his team fall to 0-11 on the season, Jets head coach Adam Gase isn't concerning himself with the possibility that he could be fired.

"I’m not going to be concerned about anything with that," he told reporters after New York's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. "I can control one thing and that’s making sure I come to work every day and try to do the best I can with our guys and put them in the right position and try and help them get better."

Brought in to revitalize this franchise and bring them back to contention in the AFC East, Gase is now 7-20 in his second year as New York's head coach. Last year, the Jets had the worst offense in all of football (averaging just 273 yards per game). This year, Gase's squad is in the cellar once again (averaging 268.6 yards per contest entering Week 12).

"All our guys are battling," Gase said. "They try to get better every day. It’s frustrating because I feel like we’re right there. We have to make one or two plays, especially this last game. It’s right there for us."

In the NFL, however, coming close doesn't cut it.

For other coaches across the league, they didn't even have a chance to lose 11 games (and counting). Three head coaches, including Detroit's Matt Patricia just days ago, have been fired so far.

Even general managers are losing their jobs midway through the season. The Jaguars GM, Dave Caldwell, was dismissed on Sunday after Jacksonville's 10th loss of the year.

Asked if he believes his head coach is still the best man for the job in New York, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold didn't hesitate.

"Yeah, I’m super confident in Adam and the way he coaches," the quarterback said. "Us players have got to be better and me, personally, I’ve got to play better."

Some of the blame can surely be placed on the players, as well as those in charge of putting talent on the field for Gase to work with. That's what GM Joe Douglas alluded to earlier this month when he reiterated the fact that he truly believes Gase is part of New York's success going forward.

Either way, Gase's seat is hotter than ever and the frustration is beginning to reach a boiling point.

After all, his team is barreling closer and closer each week to becoming just the third group in NFL history to finish 0-16.

"It’s frustrating for myself, all the players, I know the fans, everybody’s frustrated," he said. "We’re trying to find ways to get it right. We’ve played tough teams and we have to find a way to beat them."



