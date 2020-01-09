Comedian Larry David Wants Jets Head Coach Adam Gase To Lose His Hat

Noted comedian Larry David, the star of Curb Your Enthusiasm and the co-creator of Seinfeld, is not only a self-proclaimed NFL Draft expert but is also a fashionista, at least when it comes to head coaches in the NFL. And he wants New York Jets head coach Adam Gase to lose a staple of his wardrobe.

David, a huge Jets fan who claims to have told former general manager Mike Maccagnan two years ago that he should draft Lamar Jackson, wants Gase to drop his famous baseball cap. On an appearance on ‘The Michael Kay Show’ on ESPN New York, David told his story of pitching Maccagnan the idea of drafting Jackson before then fielding a question on Gase.

Gase, who in his first year with the Jets finished 7-9, drew some particular ire from the comedian. David went on one of his patented rants, having some fun and taking a dig at the fact that Gase always wears a baseball cap.

It was clear that David’s commentary was simply having a go at Gase and nothing malicious. Gase wears his baseball cap on the sidelines as well as during all of his press conferences.

“I can’t take the hat. I can’t take a coach wearing a hat, constantly,” David said on Kay’s show. “It tells me that there was something about him, he’s not comfortable with himself.”

David said when he started doing stand-up comedy “because it gave me a different persona, a difference character because I was hiding.”

“That’s what he’s doing, he’s hiding. Either he’s hiding baldness or there’s something about his personality - he’s uncomfortable,” David said. “You can’t trust a man who wears a hat. He’s got to take the hat off. He’s got to face the public. He’s got to get out there.”

David still keeps up with his beloved Jets even though he now spends much of his time in California.

Well, he keeps up with them for the most part.

“I stopped watching after they were 2-7,” David said.

“I golf on Sunday. I tape the games. Then I would come back after golf. I’d go through the day ‘Don’t tell me the score, no score.’ Then I’d go home and watch. Nothing surprised me at all.”