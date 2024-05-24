Former Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Speaks on New Start With Denver Broncos
Former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson seems to be enjoying his time with the Denver Broncos. Trading him was a must this offseason as the relationship had run its course. There wasn't any room for Wilson and from his own standpoint, a trade should help him.
The former No. 2 overall pick went for a sixth-round pick, showing his lack of value around the league.
After Aaron Rodgers was injured on the first drive of the season, Wilson had to take over. It was clear from the beginning that he was again unprepared for the challenge.
With a new opportunity with the Broncos, however, Wilson could even have a chance to start.
Speaking about the trade, Wilson called it "bittersweet," according to the Denver Post.
“Obviously, there’s bittersweet moments in everything,” Wilson said of the trade. “I was grateful for my experiences there and the guys. I miss the guys out there and everything, too.
“But at the same time, a fresh start is good. I’m excited to attack a new challenge.”
Wilson adding that being excited for a fresh start is the type of mindset he needs to have if he wants to revive his career. Still only 24 years old, he could have a future in football if things go well for him in Denver.
It'll be interesting to see how the season goes as the BYU product showed minimal signs of being a potential productive quarterback in the NFL. In his three seasons with the Jets, Wilson threw for 6,294 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions.
While he didn't show any signs of being what New York once hoped for him to be, a new start in a different city should help. Winning in New York is one of the most difficult things in the world to do, and Wilson learned that the hard way.