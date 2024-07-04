Former Teammate Comes To Defense of New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has received a lot of criticism for a decision he made just a few weeks ago. He opted to skip the team's mandatory minicamp in order to attend another event he had planned in Egypt.
Obviously, Rodgers has become a player that the media loves to cover in a negative light. Over the last few years, the media has been constantly talking negatively about the 40-year-old superstar.
Despite the media taking the story and running with it, those who actually matter have been very supportive.
Head coach Robert Saleh went as far as to say that he was "on the same page" with Rodgers. Sauce Gardner is another name who has defended his quarterback.
Now, another former teammate has spoken out about Rodgers and defended him.
James Jones, a former teammate with the Green Bay Packers and a current NFL analyst, revealed his thoughts about the situation.
“If I’m Aaron Rodgers, a 4-time MVP, and I’ve been at everything with the Jets for the last two years, there’s nothing wrong with missing two days.”
That is a very good point. Rodgers has attended many different things that the media did not expect him to attend.
Even when he was rehabbing from the torn Achilles he suffered on the first offensive drive of the season last year, he was working hard to re-join the team on the sideline. He has attended things that he had stopped attending when he was with the Packers.
Rodgers has clearly been all-in with the Jets since being acquired. Having another event and missing one two-day camp is not the end of the world.
A deserving story of this kind of magnitude would be if Rodgers chose to skip training camp. He has done nothing close to that.
While former teammates and other voices can defend the future Hall of Famer, there is only one thing that will shut up the critics. Winning solves all problems at the end of the day.
If Rodgers can head into the 2024 NFL season and lead New York to success, everyone will forget about the missed minicamp. Clearly, it shouldn't be as big of a deal as it has become, but Rodgers has become used to proving his doubters wrong and this year will be no different.