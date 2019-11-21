Jon Gruden on Jamal Adams: 'He's a Defensive Back Deluxe'

Jamal Adams is turning heads in recent weeks, the New York Jets safety showing why the team was perhaps fortunate to not work out a deal to move the player on the trade deadline. Sunday’s opponent, the Oakland Raiders, is fully aware of what one of the game’s most dominant players can do to their game plan.

Disgruntled only a couple of weeks ago when the Jets apparently were fielding offers and taking calls on a possible trade of Adams, the star safety is now fully gruntled. He is performing at a high level and might be the most feared defensive player in the league right now.

Adams is in the zone.

Two weeks ago, Adams had nine tackles, two sacks and a fumble strip and recovery for a touchdown in a 34-27 win over the New York Giants. This past weekend in a convincing win at Washington, he had four tackles and three sacks. It is a dominant run of form for Adams this month.

In November, he has 17 tackles, six sacks and two fumbles forced. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was effusive in his praise of the Jets Pro Bowl safety.

“He is a fearless player, he’s one of the most aggressive players that you will see. His playing speed is rare,” Gruden said.

“He’s a linebacker playing defensive back. He’s a defensive lineman playing defensive back. He’s a defensive back deluxe. He can do it all. He can rush, he can cover. He’s really good. He’s a sideline-to-sideline player. He has our attention.”

The Jets likely will utilize Adams as they have in recent weeks, making a late run safety blitz. This past weekend in a tight 17-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Raiders allowed eight quarterback hits on Derek Carr and three sacks, numbers that point to their vulnerability in protecting their quarterback.

Adams poses a serious threat to Oakland’s passing game if he can get in the pocket as consistently as he has the past two weeks.