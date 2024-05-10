Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Says Las Vegas Raiders Star Can Play in the NBA
In recent days, NFL and NBA players have argued whether they can play in each other's sports. NBA players have spoken out and said they can, while NFL players have come out and said they can play in the NBA.
The reality of the situation is that 99% of both leagues couldn't play in the others. That's not a knock or necessarily a bad thing, but it's the truth. Being a good athlete doesn't mean they can go out and stop Tyreek Hill. The same could be said for an NFL player attempting to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The New York Jets posted a video on X of players answering if NFL players can play in the NBA and vice versa. When Aaron Rodgers was asked if NFL players can play in the NBA, Rodgers said they could, naming former Green Bay Packers teammate and current Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams as someone who could.
There have been highlights of Adams playing basketball and his freak athleticism was shown off in many of the clips. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, it's tough to say Adams would find much success at the NBA level. In his defense, there isn't a soul in the NBA that could even get one-stop against him if they were to attempt to guard him.
It's obvious Rodgers and Adams still have a great relationship, which could possibly help one day. Maybe if the Raiders have another down year, the Jets could trade for the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection.
It seems unlikely now, but crazier things have happened in the NFL. If Adams were to leave Las Vegas, New York would be the perfect spot for him. Rodgers gets to throw to him again and he'd be a member of a team looking to compete for a Super Bowl.