Jets Head Coach Adam Gase on Lamar Jackson: I See a Guy That Causes  Problems

Fresh off a game where they did not allow a single red zone touchdown, the New York Jets face the steep task of slowing down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Thursday night. Complicating matters, they have a shortened week to prepare for the most unique quarterback in the league.

It has been a breakout season for Jackson, who has impressed equally with his arm as he has with his feet. Jackson is fourth in the NFL this year among quarterbacks (who have a minimum of 100 passing attempts) with a 109.2 rating. A true dual threat, he has 2,677 passing yards, 28 touchdowns against six interceptions. His 1,017 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns lead all NFL quarterbacks.

Jets head coach Adam Gase on Tuesday was asked if this week of practice for the Jets – which is all walk thru sessions since they have such a quick turnaround in the schedule – could adequately prepare his team for the multi-faceted Jackson. The reporter’s question wasn’t even finished before Gase began his answer.

“No. You’d have a better chance if you were practicing for real but you’re still not going to replicate what he’s doing right now,” Gase told reporters at the team’s facility on Tuesday.

The Ravens offense is certainly moving, pardon the pun, in a very unique way. Jackson makes them a team that is capable of multiple wrinkles out of a single set.

Baltimore is third in the league with 6.1 yards per play. But in terms of big plays, the offense is rather average, just no. 16 in the league with 49 plays of 20 or greater yards.

And yet they are efficient in moving the ball. Tops in points per game (33.1), rushing yards per game (200.9) and total offense (408.2), the Baltimore offense is capable of the occasional big play but also in methodically moving the ball down the field.

“I see a guy that causes a lot of problems for the defense. They’re doing a lot of creative things, they’re finding ways to really tie-in in the run game, the pass game. Play-action stuff is really good. They’re just getting everybody out of position, guys are running wide open. He’s doing a good job of hitting guys in stride, explosive plays all over the place,” Gase said.

“They’re phenomenal at the run game [as] far as what they’re doing.”