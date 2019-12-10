Bowled Over: Le'Veon Bell Looks Likely to Play on Thursday as Jamal Adams Misses Another Practice

Le’Veon Bell spared no time getting back on the field this week for the New York Jets, the running back practicing for a second straight day.

Bell (illness) missed this past Sunday’s game against the Jets but looks likely to be a go for this Thursday night at the Baltimore Ravens. The illness that sidelined Bell for Week 13 didn’t stop him from making headlines as the star running back, one of the team’s prize hauls in free agency, was spotted on Saturday night at a north Jersey bowling alley. That he bowled a few frames when he was supposedly not fit enough to play in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins was certainly another twist in what has been a bizarre year for the Jets.

Jets head coach Adam Gase said that Bell will face no discipline for the incident but that the two will likely talk on Tuesday about the incident.

Safety Jamal Adams (ankle) did not practice on Tuesday; Adams has not practiced since sustaining an injury two weeks ago in the Jets loss at the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I mean he'll have a say. If he says he's OK, than we'll talk with the trainers and those guys," Gase told reporters at the team's facility on Tuesday.

In addition, tight end Ryan Griffin (ankle), who did play this past Sunday, did not practice for a second straight day on Tuesday.

The Jets depth in the secondary continues to be tested as cornerback Brian Poole (concussion) is still out. Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (ankle) and defensive lineman Steve McLendon (knee/hip) were both limited for a second straight day.

A full look at the injury report, provided by the Jets: