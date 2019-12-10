Jets
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Bowled Over: Le'Veon Bell Looks Likely to Play on Thursday as Jamal Adams Misses Another Practice

Kristian Dyer

Le’Veon Bell spared no time getting back on the field this week for the New York Jets, the running back practicing for a second straight day. 

Bell (illness) missed this past Sunday’s game against the Jets but looks likely to be a go for this Thursday night at the Baltimore Ravens. The illness that sidelined Bell for Week 13 didn’t stop him from making headlines as the star running back, one of the team’s prize hauls in free agency, was spotted on Saturday night at a north Jersey bowling alley. That he bowled a few frames when he was supposedly not fit enough to play in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins was certainly another twist in what has been a bizarre year for the Jets. 

Jets head coach Adam Gase said that Bell will face no discipline for the incident but that the two will likely talk on Tuesday about the incident.

Safety Jamal Adams (ankle) did not practice on Tuesday; Adams has not practiced since sustaining an injury two weeks ago in the Jets loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. 

"I mean he'll have a say. If he says he's OK, than we'll talk with the trainers and those guys," Gase told reporters at the team's facility on Tuesday.

In addition, tight end Ryan Griffin (ankle), who did play this past Sunday, did not practice for a second straight day on Tuesday. 

The Jets depth in the secondary continues to be tested as cornerback Brian Poole (concussion) is still out. Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (ankle) and defensive lineman Steve McLendon (knee/hip) were both limited for a second straight day. 

A full look at the injury report, provided by the Jets: 

Jets Injury Report 12-10-2019
Jets Injury Report 12-10-2019
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Chris Mascaro

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

0
Abdulla_12_1992

3-4 or 4-3? Which defense will the Jets be running in 2019. One of the biggest debates in football…

6 5
Andrew DiCecco

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985 News on the…

7 7
Jack-Loennecker

The Jets are getting a familiar face in Stephone Anthony. He's played under head coach Adam Gase in…

7 5
GangGreen91

7 6
JetsManiac

7 7
Andrew DiCecco

See how some key players fared on Saturday. Also, who will you be keeping tabs on against the…

6 7
Andrew DiCecco

Interesting pickup. Kindred was the Browns' fourth-round pick in 2016 and played in every game last…

7 6
MattySolo

2nd overall pick Quinnen Williams DESTROYS teammate, hosts an elegant party in the backfield,…

7 6
GangGreen91

In Darnold We Trust! #GangGreen…

6 6