No Playoffs? New York Jets Over/Under Win Total For 2020 Shows Rebuild Is Still In Process

Kristian Dyer

It could be a step backwards for the New York Jets in 2020, at least according to one oddsmakers who thinks it will be another season until the team has a winning record. 

Optimism for the Jets soared in the second half of what would be a 7-9 season. After a rough start to the year where seemingly everything went wrong, the Jets went 6-2 in the second half of the schedule. It was significant momentum for the Jets, especially after a fan-movement rallied to demand the firing of head coach Adam Gase. 

But, the outlook for the Jets isn’t necessarily reflected in the team taking a step forward next year. According to BetOnline, the Jets record will be status quo at best in 2020. 

This, of course, is before the Jets even enter free agency or the NFL Draft.

New York Jets - 2020 Regular Season Win Total  

Over/Under                                

Note: 2019 opening win total was 7 

The rest of the AFC East looks very much like last year. The New England Patriots, who won the division last year, again are predicted to take the AFC East this go-around. The Buffalo Bills have the second-best projected win total according to BetOnline. 

New England Patriots - 2020 Regular Season Win Total   

Over/Under                                10½ 

Note: 2019 opening win total was 11. 

Buffalo Bills - 2020 Regular Season Win Total      

Over/Under                                

Note: 2019 opening win total was 6½. 

Miami Dolphins - 2020 Regular Season Win Total               

Over/Under                                

Note: 2019 opening win total was 5 

The Kansas City Chiefs open with an over/under of 11 ½ wins for 2020, the Super Bowl champions with the best projected win total from BetOnline. The Baltimore Ravens have the second-highest total, with their over/under of 11 wins. 

