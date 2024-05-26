Jets Pursuing Aaron Rodgers-Approved Five-Time All-Pro for Backup Spot?
The New York Jets have seemingly covered the offensive tackle market in full this offseason.
They signed Tyron Smith, traded for Morgan Moses, drafted Olu Fashanu and may not be done just yet.
Should the Jets feel the need for some insurance at a critical position when it comes to protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a five-time All-Pro, with ties to the team's future Hall-of-Fame field general, could be the answer. After being released by the Green Bay Packers this past March, David Bakhtiari has been working his way back from knee surgery and projects to be ready to play in 2024.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the 32-year-old Bakhtiari recently "had a positive follow-up exam with expert Dr. Brian Cole, and Cole proclaimed him on schedule for a 2024 season return."
Bakhtiari had spent his entire NFL career with the Packers, who made him a fourth-round draft pick in 2013. He has logged 131 regular season appearances, including 10 seasons as Rodgers's teammate.
When healthy, Bakhtiari has been as effective as any left tackle in the NFL. His availability, however, has been less than spotty over the past few seasons. The starting left tackle made only 13 of a possible 51 appearances over the past three years due to chronic knee problems that required four documented surgeries.
Bakhtiari, who has not lasted through an entire season since 2019, may still prove valuable as a veteran insurance policy and locker room presence. As the Jets found out firsthand last year, a team can never have too many capable options on the offensive line. At right tackle alone, New York was forced to start five different players at right tackle throughout an injury-plagued 2023 campaign.
Fashanu, the No. 11 overall draft pick, will likely back up Smith, who has not played a complete regular season since 2015, at left tackle. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Moses is projected to start on the right side with former fourth-round selections Carter Warren and Max Mitchell behind him on the depth chart.
It is worth noting that days after drafting Warren in 2023, the Jets signed veteran Billy Turner, another former Green Bay Packer, to a one-year deal. Could Bakhtiari be this year's Turner?