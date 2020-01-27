Remembering Kobe Bryant: New York Jets players weigh in on the passing of Kobe Bryant

The sports world was certainly rocked by the death of Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers star who was involved in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

All the passengers on board the flight were killed, including Bryant’s 14-year old daughter Gianna.

Bryant was 41-years old at the time of his passing. He spent all 20 years of his illustrious NBA career with the Lakers, who drafted him as a 17-year old. During that span, he was a part of 18 All-Star teams and four times was selected MVP of the game.

He was also an NBA All-First Team selection on 11 occasions. Bryant additionally won two gold medals while representing the United States in the Olympics. His career touched the lives of millions of fans, as evidenced during his final NBA season in 2015-16 when every road game was an opportunity for fans to appreciate Bryant for his amazing career.

A number of current and former New York Jets players took to social media to comment on Bryant’s passing.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson summed up the emotions felt by many about Bryant's passing:

Former Jets All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis:

A moving tribute from Jamal Adams on Bryant's impact:

Antonio Cromartie utilized the moment to offer a big picture take on the news:

Le'Veon Bell:

Le'Veon Bell a few minutes later:

Mark Sanchez offered a series of social media posts on the news:

Former Jets defensive lineman and current NFL analyst Leger Douzable:

ESPN New York broadcaster Bob Wischusen, the voice of the Jets, weighs in with two tweets: