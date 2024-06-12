Jets' Robert Saleh Provides Injury Timelines for Three Offensive Starters
New York Jets' head coach Robert Saleh expects the right side of the offensive line to be ready for practice once training camp kicks off in July, but the team's prized free agent wide receiver is on a different recovery timeline.
Addressing reporters prior to the start of mandatory minicamp practice in Florham Park, Saleh provided updates on three probable offensive starters who are all coming off serious surgeries.
Homegrown talent Alijah Vera-Tucker, who suffered a torn Achilles last October, is the likely starter at right guard. Morgan Moses, who returned to the Jets, via trade, after spending two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, underwent surgery on his pectoral muscle following the conclusion of the 2023 campaign. Moses is likely to lock down the starting right tackle spot.
Both offensive linemen are still in the rehabilitation stages, but should be ramped up and ready to go for the preseason.
"AVT [Vera-Tucker] and Morgan [Moses], fully expecting them to be ready," said Saleh on Tuesday.
The same cannot be said for wide receiver Mike Williams, who signed an one-year free-agent contract reportedly worth $15 million in March. Projected as the Jets' starting WR2, Williams is coming off an ACL tear suffered while competing for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 last fall.
"Mike [Williams] is going to be kind of on Breece's [Hall] schedule," said Saleh.
The fourth-year head coach referenced RB1 Breece Hall, who spent the 2023 preseason battling back from a torn ACL. Hall started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. He did not participate in any of New York's four preseason games and wasn't activated until late August.
When healthy, the 6-foot-4 Williams should provide a viable downfield threat for Aaron Rodgers and Co. He owns a 15.6 yards per reception career average.
Meanwhile, the Jets exercised the fifth-year option on Vera-Tucker's rookie contract prior to the deadline this spring. New York views the 2021 first-round draft pick as a franchise building block and potential All-Pro performer. Injuries have limited Vera-Tucker to 12 total games over the past two seasons.
"Our goal is to try to do everything we can to keep him healthy. Our goal is to keep him in one position and as of now it's at right guard," said Saleh earlier this offseason.
The 33-year-old Moses performed well as a Jets' starter in 2021. The grizzled veteran has 152 career appearances, including 144 starts, to his credit.