Mike Tomlin Says Jets Have Come After Rookie Quarterbacks This Year. He's Starting a Rookie on Sunday

In what is almost becoming routine, opposing head coaches when they face the New York Jets will invariably complement safety Jamal Adams and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Most of the time, this praise is unsolicited.

Such was the case from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday who raved about Adams and Williams.

The Jets, despite a rough outing last Thursday in a 42-21 loss at the Baltimore Ravens, have been pretty solid defensively this year. In fact, it was the defense that keyed the Jets mini-turnaround, a 4-1 stretch before they lost at Baltimore in Week 15.

Williams, in his first year with the Jets, has done wonders despite a slew of injuries that has hit every position group with multiple starters lost. Throughout it all, he has kept the unit together and functioning. Tomlin praised Williams and his defense, raising concerns for his team as they will start undrafted rookie free agent Devlin Hodges on Sunday.

Hodges is coming off a rough game where he threw four interceptions and was sacked four times in a 17-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“Gregg Williams is going to be challenging but particularly so when you have a young quarterback,” Tonmlin said on Tuesday.

“When you look at what the Jets have done, particularly as late, the run that they’ve been on and winning games, I think their ability to get after a young quarterback has been a catalyst for that. The Washington game, the Giants game – has kind of been a springboard for them.”

As for Adams, who missed last week due to an ankle injury but is expected back, Tomlin was downright effusive about the best player on the Jets roster.

“Jamal Adams, can’t say enough about his tape having watched his tape the past 48 hours. Impact player in the running game, in the passing game, in coverage, in blitzes. I think he has 6.5 sacks, I can’t remember the last time a defensive back with a sack total like that,” Tomlin said.

“He’s very ball aware. Not only is he getting sacks but he’s stripping the ball, getting the ball out. He has two defensive touchdowns.”

Adams has 64 tackles, the aforementioned 6.5 sacks, six passes defended and two forced fumbles along with an interception this year.