Josh Doctson Has The Chance To Upgrade The New York Jets Wide Receivers Unit

Josh Doctson has the makings of being a potential asset for the New York Jets, a low-risk signing who could well become a contributor to the offense. In fact, he might already be one of the best wide receivers on the team’s roster.

The story of Doctson’s fall from grace after being a first round pick of Washington in 2016 is as well known as it is mystifying. Doctson has struggled in four years in the NFL at both Washington and the Minnesota Vikings, failing to register a single catch in his last stop before being a midseason cut.

Given the Jets lack of talent or frankly bodies at wide receiver, Doctson could and should compete for playing time.

Since the Jets are likely to lose Robby Anderson this offseason in free agency, they will need to invest in a wide receiver who can break plays. Doctson is an intriguing player who could provide good value.

In college, Doctson was a standout at Texas Christian, with 79 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. His physical tools are impressive.

After running a 4.5 in the 40 at the NFL Combine as well as dominating in four categories (Doctson had the best marks or tied for the best in the 2016 combine in the broad jump, vertical jump, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle), he became pick No. 22 in the first round. With Washington, he was solid but not necessarily spectacular.

His best season in the NFL came in his final year at Washington in 2018 when he had 44 catches for 532 yards and two touchdowns. Those are far from top-tier numbers for sure but context is everything.

That output in 2018 would have put him third on the Jets last year in receiving yards and fourth in receptions.

What this means for the Jets is that they have a wide receiver who can be solid for them. Their receiving corps still needs an infusion of talent and playmaking ability, but Doctson is someone who can factor in prominently to their rotation next year if he can remain motivated and healthy.