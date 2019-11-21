Hard-Running Josh Jacobs, Physical Raiders Will Test Jets Top-Ranked Run Defense

After facing some of the weakest offenses in the NFL over the past month, the New York Jets face an Oakland Raiders team that plays a brash, physical brand that may not score a bunch of points but is nonetheless highly effective.

In the last three weeks, the Jets (3-7) have faced, in order, total offenses currently ranked No. 24, No. 29 and No. 31. In the Raiders (6-4), ranked with the no. 11 offense, the Jets face not just a competent offense but one that poses its own unique challenges.

Coincidentally, the Jets have the worst-ranked total offense in the league.

The Raiders are built behind a massive offensive line. Quarterback Derek Carr and running back Josh Jacobs both benefit from a line that is throwback to a time of smash-mouth football. Carr has time in the pocket to let his receivers develop their routes and Jacobs frequently has openings paved by the big linemen in front of him.

Gase said he thinks the Raiders will attempt to run the ball to set-up their shots down the field. To this end, the Raiders offense is predicated on moving the ball methodically down the field (Carr is third in the league with 80.7% on-target throws this year) and then will take a periodic strike deep down the field.

“That’s how they are every week,” Gase said on Thursday.

“It’s not as easy if we make them one-dimensional that hey, we’re going to win the game. Their quarterback is more than capable of hurting you. They are a very explosive team, they are doing a good job after catch. When they take their shots, they’re hitting on them. I think that’s what is really impressive of them, they may not throw down the field all the time. But when they do, they’re hitting big.”

Heading into Week 12, the Jets have the best run defense in the league, allowing just 79.1 rushing yards per game. The Raiders boast the league’s tenth-best rushing offense.

It is really all about Jacobs, the Raiders leading running back with 923 rushing yards on the season. He is difficult to take down, to say the least.

He is the type of running back who is a huge headache for defensive coordinator Gregg Williams to prep against.

Jacobs is tied for third in the league with 2.9 yards per rush after contact. He is tied for fourth with 19 broken tackles. He’s a physical running back, comfortable between the tackles but fully capable of bouncing outside.

In four of his last six games, Jacobs has topped 100 yards rushing.

“This probably going to be one of the better ones we face all year,” Gase said of the Raiders offense.

“Tough back to bring down, big [offensive line], you got some guys that have done it for a while. One of those guys has done it for a really long time and it’s amazing he’s playing still at a high level. These guys get on you, kind of engulf you and push you off the ball. Then you have a back that’s running extremely hard, hard to bring down. He’s making people miss left and right.”