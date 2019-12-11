Le'Veon Bell Explains BowlGate: Doctor Told Me to Get Out and Move a Bit

Le’Veon Bell answered questions on Tuesday about his much-publicized bowling excursion. The New York Jets running back dealt well with a tricky situation and explained the bad optics of him out the night before a game that he was set to miss due to illness.

The Jets leading rusher did not dress for Sunday’s dramatic 22-21 win over the Miami Dolphins, this after missing practice for much of the week. Bell said he started feeling ill last Tuesday and a subsequent doctor’s visit led to the diagnosis for him to stay away from the facility because his symptoms were contagious. On Saturday, he went back to the doctor for what he called “a check-up,” noting that he lost eight pounds since he first felt ill.

It was on Saturday morning that he was told he could not play the next day against the Dolphins. Then Bell claims he was given some additional advice from the doctor.

“They did advise me to get out of the house and move a little bit. I had a lot of family and friends there because they were expecting me to play. So everybody in the house was looking at me,” Bell told reporters at the Jets facility on Tuesday.

“I felt better, I felt a lot better. So we went out bowling and have fun.”

It was there that he was spotted and a story on Tuesday in the New York Post linked him to a bowling alley in Boonton, N.J.

Bell said that he spoke with head coach Adam Gase on Tuesday before practice about the situation. The Jets head coach made it clear that the visuals surrounding the bowling excursion looked bad – a player who missed practice for much of the week due to illness and who was unable to play the following day was out bowling and having fun. That the Jets were in the team hotel at the time, likely in meetings, makes the decision seem a bit of unfortunate timing.

Saying he understood the point, Bell also posited that he would never do something like that were he involved in a game.

“I could see from the outside of it if I was playing Sunday and they see me bowling,” Bell said.

“Not if I’m not playing, though.”

To watch Bell's full comments from Tuesday's press availability, click here.