Chargers' Keenan Allen Assesses Jets' Secondary: 'We Took Advantage of It'

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen had his way with the Jets' secondary on Sunday, setting a new career-high with 16 catches.

After his 145-yard performance, including a touchdown catch in a 34-28 win, the veteran wideout was asked about New York's defense. Here's how he described the Jets' secondary.

"Young. Little bit of inexperience," he told reporters in a Zoom call on Sunday. "They run what they run on defense. We knew what we were going to get. Cover 2, little bit of man and we took advantage of it."

Considering how many rookies played for New York, inexperienced is a pretty accurate assessment. Corners Bryce Hall and Lamar Jackson, as well as safety Ashtyn Davis, played in all but one snap on defense on Sunday. It was Hall's first start in just his second NFL game. All three of those players are in their rookie season.

Allen had quite a bit of help from Los Angeles' rookie quarterback Justin Herbert as well. The 22-year-old threw for a career-high 366 yards, completing 37 of his 49 pass attempts.

That said, Allen wasn't alone on the receiving end either. Hunter Henry and Mike Williams both had four catches, adding 48-plus yards each.

Hall, Davis and company will look to bounce back and continue to expedite their development this weekend against another rookie quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. Regardless of the result on Sunday against the Dolphins, this inexperienced secondary is taking steps in the right direction by gathering in-game reps and facing high-octane offenses.

