Rams' Head Coach Sean McVay Calls Loss to Jets 'Embarrassing'

On paper, Sunday's Jets-Rams matchup was poised to be an easy win for Los Angeles.

Instead, the Rams fell behind big in the first half and couldn't catch up late, allowing New York to secure its first win of the 2020 season.

Moments after the final whistle was blown at SoFi Stadium, Rams head coach Sean McVay called the loss "embarrassing" and "extremely disappointing."

"Congratulations to the Jets," McVay said to kick off his presser. "They came in here ready to go, made enough plays to win the football game and hats off to them. We didn't do enough to get it done and it's very disappointing."

Falling behind 13-3 in the first half, the Rams had only 27 yards on offense in the first half. Their first two drives of the game were three-and-outs.

In the end, Los Angeles was able to out-gain the Jets with 303 total yards (to New York's 289), but costly penalties down the stretch and consistent failures to convert on third down (2-for-11 on the day) were obstacles too big to overcome.

"I thought we had a good week of preparation but offensively, just unbelievably poor to start the game, penalties, shot ourselves in the foot, dug ourselves in too deep of a hole," McVay said. "You get a punt blocked, defense kept us in it, it was a flip in momentum, but ultimately we make no excuses."

Rams quarterback Jared Goff—who threw for 209 yards with two touchdowns and an interception—also called the game disappointing, placing the blame on the offense for their collective inability to execute.

"They did a good job defensively doing some things to prevent us from getting into that rhythm," Goff told reporters. "With that being said, bottom line, we didn't execute up to our standards offensively in the first half ... [the fourth-quarter comeback] was too little too late obviously."

While the Jets avoided becoming the third team in NFL history to go 0-16 in a single season, the Rams—with two games to play—are still fighting for a playoff spot. McVay's team can bounce back emphatically against their division rivals next weekend, facing the Seattle Seahawks, but the head coach admitted that for now, this loss was incredibly humbling.

"It's going to be embarrassing, [make you feel] sick to your stomach about it, but we do have two games left and we've got to find a way to respond and rebound," he said.

