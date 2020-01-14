Marc Ross: Jets Can Find Good Free Agency Value At Offensive Line But May Not Be Able To Redeem Le'Veon Bell

The top priority for the New York Jets this offseason is addressing the offensive line, a unit that may have improved as the season went along but is still in drastic need of upgrades.

In all likelihood, the Jets will need to invest in two free agent signings to shore-up the line and will probably need to use at least one early draft pick to add some youth to the unit. The need to overhaul the line, which at midseason was among the league leaders in sacks and quarterback hits allowed, is all tied into maximizing the playmakers on the offense.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, set to enter his third year in the league, can’t continue his upward trend in development if he’s constantly under pressure. In addition, the woeful play of the line is a major reason why the Jets were second from the bottom in the NFL last year in rushing offense, averaging just 78.6 yards per game.

Marc Ross, Vice President of Player Evaluation for 10 years for the New York Giants beginning in 2007, sees this free agent class as having a good “sweet spot” for the Jets to upgrade the offensive line.

But it is a certain type of offensive lineman, he says, that will best serve the Jets in the rebuilding of the line.

“I think as far as the line, it is better year for free agents with offensive line as opposed to wide receivers. And you can get offensive linemen that are a better bet than a rookie offensive lineman at a certain point that can’t step in right away,” Ross told SI’s Jets Maven. In addition to his time with the Giants, Ross has also served as a national scout with the Buffalo Bills and as a Director of College Scouting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Jack Conklin is available this year – more of a younger type than a Jason Peters or a [Andrew] Whitworth of the world when you don’t know how much they have left. You try to find that sweet spot in their mid-to-late 20s to try to help.”

If the line can be improved via both free agency and the draft, then the Jets might be able to eke out some more productivity from their running backs. The lack of positive yardage and big plays out of the backfield hamstrung the offense during the first half of the season.

Especially disappointing was the lack of consistency from Le’Veon Bell, who struggled to find running lanes from an offensive line that was clearly overmatched.

Theoretically, better blocking for Bell could and should help the Jets maximize the four-year, $52.5 million contract he signed as a free agent last offseason. Ross, however, isn’t quite so sure that additions to the line will be the elixir Bell needs to improve on numbers last year that were among the worst of his career.

Bell has been named to the Pro Bowl three times during the six seasons he has played in the NFL.

“I don’t know if that will salvage that signing, from what I saw from him last year, it doesn’t look like he has anything left. Le’Veon never was a super-quick, super-fast, super-explosive runner but last year, it didn’t look like he had much of anything left. He always relied on patience and change of direction,” Ross said.

“Just that lack of burst was even more apparent. Obviously with a better line, it helps everything. I don’t think he’ll ever be worth what they paid for him.”