NFL Executive: New York Jets Jamal Adams Deserves To Be The Top Paid Safety

One of the situations facing the New York Jets is what to do with Jamal Adams. The former first round pick is entering the fourth season of his rookie contract and is primed for a contract extension.

The future of Adams with the team is an interesting and difficult decision for the Jets, as noted this week by ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The Jets will need to weigh whether to sign Adams this offseason or if they view the Pro Bowl safety as a potential asset as part of their rebuild via a trade.

Before the trade deadline last year, Adams had generated interest around the league and Jets general manager Joe Douglas did his due diligence in listening to the offers. After the trade deadline was past and no deal was made, Douglas made it clear that the Jets didn’t shop Adams but did the responsible thing and fielded the calls from other teams.

For Marc Ross, a former personnel and scouting executive with the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills, the Jets decision this offseason is a simple one.

Not just pay Adams. Pay him what he is due, which Ross says would make him the top paid at his position in the NFL.

“He’ll be at the top. He may be the best safety in the NFL, I was surprised last year when all those rumors of him being traded. I understood where Joe Douglas comes from, when you listen to offers from everyone,” Ross told SportsIllustrated.com.

“He’s the face of the team, more than Sam. Sam is the quarterback but Jamal embraces the role of being the face of New York, of the team. So it was very surprising. I think whether it is with the Jets or the open market. “

This past year, Adams was the Jets only Pro Bowl player. He recorded 61 tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven passes defended and two forced fumbles and an interception.