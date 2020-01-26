Marty Lyons: Jamal Adams Last Season Was The Best New York Jets Defensive Back I've Ever Seen

Marty Lyons counts four decades with the New York Jets, first as standout defensive lineman and then later as an analyst for the team’s television and radio productions. As such, Lyons has experienced and seen the highs and lows of this organization. He’s a student of the game in every meaning of the phrase.

Therefore, when Lyons singles out a player from this past season as the best he’s ever seen at a position, it means something.

Lyons heaped praise on one particular Jets player in a recent interview with SportsIllustrated.com’s Jets Country. But not only did Lyons think that this player had a fantastic season, he rates it among the very best he has ever seen at the position.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a defensive back play as well as Jamal Adams did this entire season and I’ve been with the Jets for 41 years as a player, doing their TV and now doing radio,” Lyons said.

“I think he was something special.”

In his third year in the NFL, Adams was the team’s only Pro Bowl selection. It was his second Pro Bowl selection and very much deserved.

In 2019, Adams had 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, an interception and seven passes defended.

To call the performance from Adams a season ago the best from a Jets defensive back over the past four decades is certainly tremendous. Especially when considering that cornerback Darrelle Revis was dominant during a stretch from 2009-11 and became the most-feared cornerback in the NFL.

So to not only praise Adams at that level but elevate him above that status is certainly noteworthy from Lyons. In addition, Lyons credits Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams with elevating Adams this year.

“Darrelle Revis was a different kind of back. He was ‘Revis Island’ and he was going to cover their best wide receiver and he was going to be a lockdown. But here you’re talking about bringing up a strong safety and into the box, making tackles, brining him up off the corner, getting him to the quarterback. I think he ended up the season with, I want to say with 6.5 sacks,” Lyons said.

“He’s an exciting player. Anytime I think you have an exciting player, it is contagious. And with Gregg Williams, he holds everyone accountable. He doesn’t care who you are.”

Currently, Lyons continues to oversee the Marty Lyons Foundation, now entering its 38th year of granting wishes to children diagnosed with life-altering or terminal illnesses. The foundation has raised over $39 million throughout its existence.

Currently, the foundation is seeking more contributions and volunteers to help grant more wishes. Throughout nearly four decades of service, the Marty Lyons Foundation has granted over 7,900 wishes.

The foundation is proud that it puts 90 cents of every dollar donated into granting wishes.