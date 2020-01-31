The most popular collegiate player mocked to the New York Jets so far this offseason – and keep in mind this is only Super Bowl weekend – is a prospect name ‘Other.’

Besides that under the radar prospect, the Jets seem to be honing in on the offensive side of the ball. The most popular name to the Jets with the No. 11 pick? None other than a playmaker wide receiver.

Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy is the most mocked player to date for the Jets, this according to the numbers run by ‘NFL Mock Draft Database.’

Jeudy is the pick for 25% of all mock drafts according to the data culled and spliced by the database. Prominent outlets such as Yahoo! Sports, Pro Football Focus, Bleacher Report and USA TODAY have mocked the rangy wide receiver to the Jets.

It is a pick that makes sense, even if the Jets were to retain Robby Anderson, who was second on the team this past season in receiving yardage and receptions. Having a game-changing target for quarterback Sam Darnold would change the look and feel of the offense.

After Jeudy, the second most popular pick is Tristan Wirfs, the Iowa tackle who projects as a right tackle in the NFL. The best offensive lineman in the Big Ten, Wirfs was the pick in SI's New York Jets Mock Draft 3.0, the most recent seven-round mock draft of the team.

Wirfs is represented in 14.3% of all mock drafts, which makes sense given the team’s needs along the offensive line. There is also some thought that Wirfs can project as a guard as well.

The third most mocked player to the Jets is a return to the wide receiver position. CeeDee Lamb had a tremendous 2019 season for Oklahoma where he had 1,327 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He was the pick in 12.5% of all mock drafts for the Jets.

The biggest takeaway from all this is that there is simply no consensus of what they Jets will do. From all the mock drafts in the database, 48.2% had the Jets selecting a player not named Jeudy, Wirfs or Lamb.

There seems to be some movement towards the Jets going offensive line in the first round. Three national mock drafts this week had the Jets going offensive tackle at No. 11.

Although all three picks had the Jets going with three different prospects.

NFL.com – Mekhi Becton (OT) –

CBSSports.com – Andrew Thomas (OT)

Bleacher Report – Tristan Wirfs (OT)