SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

What the New York Jets Trade of Steve McLendon Means in the Big Picture

Kristian Dyer

The trade of Steve McLendon on Sunday by the New York Jets signals their shift from attempting to be a competitive team now being full in re-build mode.

Following their Week 6 loss at the Miami Dolphins, McLendon was traded by the Jets along with a seventh round pick in the NFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a sixth round pick. The move, according to Brad Spielberger of OverTheCap and Pro Football Focus, clears almost $1 million in salary cap space.

The defensive lineman had four tackles in the Jets loss in Miami.

"The Jets are being very clear about their focus at this point in the season. Anything not bolted down can be had for the right price. This is a full-scale fire sale as New York turns their attention to 2021 and beyond. Steve McLendon gets to reunite with his former head coach Todd Bowles in Tampa after Le'Veon Bell signed with Kansas City following his release,” Spielberger said.

“The Jets may look to continue purging the roster, but at this point not many obvious trade pieces remain. Jamison Crowder and Brian Poole are two players that could have some solid value around the league, especially because both are on somewhat team-friendly contracts. However, you want to have some quality players left as you transition into the future. The Jets are making sure their cupboard is full for the 2021 Draft, there's certainly no reason to try to do anything else at this point."

The Jets have roughly $84 million in salary cap space, currently most in the NFL according to Spielberger.

A cap analyst, Spielberger is also the author of The Drafting Stage: Creating a Marketplace for NFL Draft Picks.

THANKS FOR READING JETS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Arizona Cardinals at the New York Jets

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-nfl-week-5-preview-arizona-cardinals

Kristian Dyer

How to watch the New York Jets in NFL Week 5

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-tv-radio-how-to-watch-arizona-cardinals-nfl-week-5

Kristian Dyer

Kyler Murray is a major headache for the New York Jets in Week 5

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-test-in-kyler-murray-arizona-cardinals-week-5

Kristian Dyer

Week 5 Game is On

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-negative-covid-19-test-week-5-on

Kristian Dyer

Injuries are a concern for Sam Darnold

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-sam-darnold-out-again-week-5-seventh-game

Kristian Dyer

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html

Chris Mascaro

3-4 or 4-3? Which defense will the Jets be running in 2019. One of the biggest debates in football…

Abdulla_12_1992

by

twofactor23

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985 News on the…

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985

Andrew DiCecco

by

Rolando Rosa

The Jets are getting a familiar face in Stephone Anthony. He's played under head coach Adam Gase in…

https://nypost.com/2019/08/20/jets-sign-lb-stephone-anthony-in-place-of-injured-avery-williamson/

Jack-Loennecker

by

Jack-Loennecker

Build that chemistry big boys! We need you guys up front! #GangGreen…

https://thejetpress.com/2019/06/22/jets-ol-kelechi-osemele-talks-building-chemistry-new-teammates/

GangGreen91

by

Rolando Rosa