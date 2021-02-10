Jets Announce Hire of Leon Washington as Special Teams Assistant

More than a decade since the last time he played in New York, Leon Washington has returned to the Jets' organization.

The team announced on Wednesday that Washington has been added to Robert Saleh's coaching staff, hired as a special teams assistant.

Drafted by the Jets out of Florida State in the fourth round back in 2006, Washington spent the first four years of his career with Gang Green. The running back went on to play for nine seasons in the NFL, suiting up for a total of four franchises.

Washington quickly established himself as a premier kick returner with New York, taking three kicks for a touchdown in 2007 to set a franchise record. With eight kick returns for a touchdown in his career, Washington is still tied for the most in NFL history (with Josh Cribbs and Cordarrelle Patterson).

Making the Pro Bowl two times, Washington retired with 2,271 rushing yards and 16 TDs along with 1,286 receiving yards in 126 games. He finished his career with 7,553 kick return yards as well.

After wrapping up his playing career, Washington made the transition to helping different organizations off the field. He's been coaching with the Detroit Lions for the last two years within the William Clay Ford Minority Coaching Assistantship Program. Now, Washington will work with special teams coach Brant Boyer who was retained by Saleh.

