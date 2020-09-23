Bradley McDougald Addresses Comments About New York Jets Practice

New York Jets safety Bradley McDougald met with reporters Wednesday to clear up comments he made Sunday after the Jets 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. On Sunday, McDougald made some quotes critical of the team’s practices throughout the first two weeks of the season.

“I said that after the game [that] we as players, we are the ones that's on the field,” McDougald said. “You know we're the ones that's going through the plays. We stepped on the field on Sundays and play. My comments weren’t pointing the finger to anyone. Cause I feel like this is a collective effort to turn this ship around. “

McDougald’s comments, made to SNY, included him saying that practices were slow. On Wednesday he explained the context, seemingly saying that he wasn’t talking about practice in terms of flow or cadence but rather the players themselves.

He was acquired in a trade this offseason with the Seattle Seahawks.

“I'm not coming for our coaches,” McDougald elaborated. “Our coaches do a great job preparing us but, we're all in this together. So when I say we it's we as a collective. Players, coaches included. Everybody's a part of this. No one man is better than anybody on the team. We need to have a great week of practice. That's it. We need to come to work and be focused. And when we step on the field guys, no matter what phase of offense, defense, or special teams need to show up and we need to play.”

Jets linebacker Avery Williamson agreed with McDougald’s Sunday comments in an appearance on WFAN radio Tuesday. Like McDougald, he talked about the need for getting more out of practice. At no time did either player mention the coaching staff or wanting to change how practice is run.

Gase didn’t take issue with McDougald’s or Williamson’s comments when he met with reporters Wednesday.

“I haven’t necessarily felt that,” Gase said. “When I watch our guys, I feel like guys are flying around. They’re chasing the ball. You’re always looking to improve in practice with everything from how you feel the speed of individual goes, all the drills that you’re doing, the routes versus air, team period, 7-on-7, scout-team stuff, all those types of things. You’re always looking for ways to improve not only the speed and the tempo, it’s the execution as well. Everything is built to get better every day.”

McDougald said he didn’t feel obligated to talk to any coaches to clear up any misconceptions.

“Two different organizations, two different teams,” McDougald extolled. “Of course, there's going to be differences. Adam Gase isn't Pete Carroll and Pete Carroll isn’t Adam Gase. So that's not even comparable. But I will say this: both teams work hard to win. These coaches are doing the same thing.”

McDougald spent three seasons in Seattle. The Seahawks’ record those seasons was 30-18 with two playoff appearances.

“We're scrapping for a win,” McDougald stated. “We have to be willing to fight and scrap Wednesdays and Thursdays and Fridays and do whatever it takes to win. That's what I'm trying to say. It is a problem and it starts from within. It starts with our players. It starts with our mindset and it starts with us going out there and executing this plan together.”